MasterChef gear specialist leads with precision

Andiswa Siwela has presided over the well organised gear room for multiple seasons of MasterChef SA as well as other television productions.

When the Eastern Cape’s Andiswa Siwela is not climbing mountains or running marathons to help others, she is a gear master at Homebrew Films, where the new season of Masterchef South Africa is in production.

Siwela, 41, made headlines in 2021 when she climbed Kenya’s Mount Kilimanjaro to raise money for her former primary school in Dutywa and was the catalyst behind significant improvements to security and facilities at the school.

Known also as Andy Pandy, Siwela did not stop there. For her, every mountain climb and every marathon is an opportunity to ease someone’s burden, to lighten someone’s load.

She presides over the well-ordered equipment room deep in the vastness of Atlantic Studios in Milnerton, Cape Town, ensuring camera crews have everything they need to shoot the day’s scenes.

The Daily Dispatch visited the set where the Primedia Studios’ production of MasterChef SA season six is being shot ahead of its new home on e.tv where it will be broadcast from February 22 2026.

“I handle all the equipment they use,” Dutywa-born Siwela, who thrives in this fast-paced creative environment, says.

“Before they start filming, they do a gear check. They tell me what technical gear they need for filming and I have to confirm we have everything. This includes cameras, monitors, tripods, grips, sliders, lenses, cables, batteries and everything needed to film.

“In MasterChef we have 13 cameras. Three for diary rooms and 10 on the floor.”

Siwela cottoned on to the technical aspects of the job seamlessly.

“I never knew that I loved this but it came naturally. My last job was for a company which sells the equipment they use here for MasterChef, so to jump in and work as a gear master I already had the knowledge.”

Although being a crew member keeps her away from the glare of the lights and in the dark corridors behind the scenes, she cannot help but be moved by the stories unfolding in the studios — contestants cooking under pressure and being eliminated when their dishes fail to impress.

“You see them when they arrive but when it’s time for them to go home I feel like I want to cry. I run away so they don’t see me. I like to just be involved with the equipment and once that is fine I run away even though I know we can’t have 20 winners and people have to be eliminated. They are all winners in life but only one can win MasterChef.”

Shooting a reality show is all about timing, adrenaline and strict schedules, but things can go wrong and when they do, Siwela keeps a cool head and jumps into action.

“Two years back, a camera person dropped a camera and it broke but I make sure there is a standby. I also make sure all the lenses they may need are in the studio. And sometimes a cable just breaks.”

Being in charge of a well-stocked gear room means everything must be well organised so Siwela can quickly take stock and reach for what is needed on set.

“When I started in the gear room, I arranged everything the way I wanted it so it’s easy for me to just grab a certain camera or monitor. There are more than 50 different lenses for different cameras, so I need to know where they all are.”

When MasterChef is not in production, Siwela works on other productions produced by Homebrew including Kwela, Kokkedor, Indiesoap, Bravo and Suidooster and takes care of equipment needs both in the cavernous studios and on location.

She is a MasterChef fan because the culinary programme opened her up to new ingredients and healthier ways of cooking.

“It shows us how to eat healthily and to try different food and it brings joy. I used to eat just because my body needed it but now I realise that food can be exciting. I am not a great cook, but I wasn’t eating healthily. Now I know that if I use green pepper and broccoli and a chicken breast that is a perfect meal. I used to eat a lot of fatty food but now I eat a lot of veggies without always adding meat. Before I used to say if there’s no meat, it’s not food!”

Being part of the television world brings her joy in other ways too.

“I love working in television because you learn so much from people with different backgrounds and television makes you forget if you are sad because you get caught up in other stories.”

Siwela’s own story was captured four years ago when she climbed Kilimanjaro and raised funds for Qhakazana Primary school, a Dutywa school she attended between the ages of five and seven.

She was determined to see the school fenced and, along with other contributors, to replace the pit latrine toilets she had been forced to endure as a child. The goal kept her trudging to the summit.

“Once we managed to build the fence and were about to build the toilets, the government jumped to do the toilets after seeing me in the media talking to the school principal. The education department also fixed the classrooms which were open and unsafe. So they fixed up the school. I also donated books from Grade R to Grade 7 after a woman in Cape Town helped me to get them.

“Since then I have been back to the school to donate shoes and reusable sanitary towels which I donated to five Eastern Cape schools and which I raised as a result of running marathons.”

Siwela did not stop there. A true philanthropist, she continues to run ultra trial runs of up to 100km and climbs mountains not only to boost her own fitness and challenge her endurance, but also to uplift others.

“I hiked the Fish River Canyon in Namibia for a cancer patient because she was struggling to get medication and to get transport to hospital. I also raised money for a prosthetic leg for an athlete. I’ve also done 13 peaks to raise funds for reusable sanitary towels.”

She is passionate that all women should have free access to sanitary supplies and calls this arm of her philanthropic work after her nickname Andy Pandy.

By collaborating with suppliers she has ensured that more women and girls have the supplies they need.

“I also have two boxes here at work where people donate disposable sanitary pads. People also give them to me when I go on my training and runs and then they go in the boxes.

“I plan to distribute them in different provinces because my wish is for government to provide free sanitary towels. They give free condoms for men so why can’t they just provide for a girl child free sanitary towels everywhere. I’m still on a mission for sponsors to distribute them.”

Her deep-seated altruism stems from her background in the Eastern Cape, first in Dutywa and then in Komani where she was raised by her beloved aunt.

“I came from where you don’t have everything, where you go to a neighbour to ask for mielie meal to exchange for rice. I had the opportunity to grow up with my aunt and had everything, but my sisters experienced that challenge.”

Siwela’s generosity was also informed by her aunt who did not hesitate to help people in need by opening her home to them. She passed away in 2020 when she was 100 years old. And when she was dying, she asked me to pray for her to die not to carry on living because she didn’t want to go through the pain. Her name was Baba Josephine Siwela. I always called her my only Dabs (aunt). She taught me to have ubuntu everywhere you go and to never think you are better than another person.”

Although she claims she is not a great runner, Siwela runs between five and 10km three times a week and participates in five marathons a year.

“Training helps me with my work and with my life in general. Mentally you need to stay strong and running helps with that. I also have to lift equipment for my job so I need to stay fit and healthy.

She has plans to climb many more mountains and run many more kilometres, but she is also looking forward to visiting her mother Nolindile in Dutywa over the December holidays.

“I always had two homes — mainly with my aunt in Komani but also with my mother in Dutywa and if I had R1,000, I would always send half to my aunt and the other half to my mother.”

· MasterChef SA season six will be broadcast on e.tv on Sundays at 6pm from February 22, 2026.

