‘We can see you can’ - Siv Ngesi challenges leaders to maintain standards after G20 summit

Joy Mphande

Journalist

South African actor and comedian Siv Ngesi at the Global Now Citizens summit in Sandton, Johannesburg. Picture: Refilwe Kholomonyane (Refilwe Kholomonyane )

Actor and comedian Siv Ngesi has challenged South African leaders to sustain commitment to good governance and service delivery after the G20 Leaders’ Summit.

Speaking to TimesLIVE at the Global Citizen NOW summit, held for the first time in Africa, Siv said recent visible efforts have shown that the issues in the country are fixable.

“We can see that it’s possible to fix Johannesburg. We can see that you guys can fix traffic lights, we can see there is more than enough police,” he said.

“I want to speak to my leaders to say, we can see you can. And for me it’s quite frustrating where, when the world comes, suddenly you want to fix the streets, make women feel safe in their environment.”

Watch the video below:

@timeslive_video

Actor Siv Ngesi says it is possible to fix Johannesburg.

♬ original sound - TimesLIVE
G20

