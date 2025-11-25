Gospel legend Mcinga honoured with lifetime achievement award

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

WELL-EARNED: Eastern Cape Gospel sensation Dr Lusanda Mcinga and her son Betusile, also a renowned gospel artist, at the Crown Gospel Music Awards. Dr Mcinga, with a career spanning three decades, was honoured with a lifetime achievement award.

A renowned South African gospel artist, the guitarist and founder-leader of the Lusanda Spiritual Group, Dr Lusanda Mcinga, was honoured with a lifetime achievement award celebrating her contribution of more than three decades in the industry.

Recognising and rewarding excellence in the African gospel music industry, the Crown Gospel Music Awards was held at the Durban International Convention Centre on Sunday night.

The 18th edition of event returned to Durban in 2025 and was described as a homecoming and a tribute to the late founder, Zanele Mbokazi-Nkambule, who died a year ago.

Mcinga first burst onto the music industry in 1995 with an album titled Simthembile.

Over the years her group has become known for popular songs such as Jerusalema, Shiyan’izono and Bayavuma.

With her group, Mcinga has released about 21 albums including Izibele (2009), Live at the Orient Theatre (2010), UJesu ‘Nobubele (2011), Mabaphil’ Abantu (2018), and Ndiyabulela, which was released in 2023.

Speaking to the Daily Dispatch after accepting the award, Mcinga expressed her gratitude, saying it came as a surprise.

“I never thought this time will ever find me.

“I used to watch people being honoured but never thought it would be me one day. I had taken it out of my mind.

“My children tried to hide it. I only got to know about it at the hall, when my name was called. I was shocked and amazed,” she said.

Mcinga, now 61, has been experiencing health issues involving back pain that prevents her from standing for extended periods.

“This award speaks of the work I have done for God in the 30 years of me worshipping him.

“It means a lot to me, and now that I am sick, may God have mercy on me and remember the work I have done for his people.”

Mcinga said her musical journey has been a challenging one, especially as a female artist.

“It is not easy in the music industry,” she said.

“The only easy thing is to know what you want, and if you are here for money, you will not find it.

“It becomes more difficult if you are a female. You do not get treated right by men, but you endure because you know what you want.

“But it’s not an easy road.”

She said she would advise those who wished to follow in her footsteps to be single-minded in their focus, to know what they want.

“Money will come on its own. What is important is to praise the Lord and preach His word.”

She said that her inspiration for gospel began at home where it was compulsory for everyone to attend church.

Mcinga was further inspired by watching Amadodana, the Holy Cross choir, and Rebecca Malope.

“We would get invited to sing when there were conventions, and at church receptions.”

She said the testimonies from people reflected her work in the gospel industry.

Sport, recreation, arts & culture MEC Sibulele Ngongo said Mcinga’s award was a profoundly deserved honour and a testament to her exceptional talent, unwavering faith and enduring impact on the South African gospel music landscape.

“For decades, Mama Mcinga’s unique voice and deeply spiritual ministry have brought healing, comfort and hope to our nation.

“Her music remains a beacon of inspiration to both the young and the old, and her commitment to uplifting communities is a legacy that the Eastern Cape continues to treasure.

“As the department of sport, recreation, arts & culture, we deeply value the warm and productive relationship we have built with her over the years.

“She has stood as a spiritual light in moments of difficulty, particularly through programmes addressing gender-based violence, domestic violence and other forms of human abuse.

“Her presence and message have strengthened our outreach and touched countless lives,” she said.

