AT THE BEACH | Documentary highlights the tragic side of high adrenaline sports

The author writes that a documentary by the late Graham Howes touched him deeply in its exploration of mental health.

I am not sure that I know why Graham Howes’s documentary, “We need to talk”, has impacted me so hard?

Howes digs into anxiety, stress, depression, panic and suicide in high adrenaline, top sports athletes.

“We need to talk” investigates mental health in extreme sports. I guess the documentary affects me since one may reasonably say I have put a disproportionate level of effort into surfing and competing.

Along with this, as an older surfer, I see a great many young surfers up and coming and I feel for their welfare.

I am not that guy who easily watches somebody else’s pain. The Howes documentary expresses pain.

Howes is the extreme kiteboarder who recently passed away in Cape Town after a collision with a whale. Camera evidence (I suspect from his GoPro), equipment damage and autopsies have confirmed his cause of death.

Before Howes passed away, he shot the documentary commenting on his own mental troubles and, drawing in a diverse crew of athletes, fleshed out impactful stories on depression and anxiety.

In a shocking statement he remarks that men in their thirties are more likely to die by suicide than by any other way.

I have had two personal friends die by suicide and it broke my heart to know that my friends were in that kind of pain.

In recent times this tragedy appears to be on the increase and, today, even school children are being diagnosed with anxiety, depression and panic.

Along with this, youngsters I know with good academic results are unable to further their psychology studies to master’s level so that they can practise.

This is a horrible cocktail of increasing need and decreasing availability of help.

The Howes documentary is freely available on YouTube and has clocked a hefty 219,000 views with an active comments section.

In one section a tearful Howes laments all the reasons he has to be cheerful — family, friends, resources, access, sport, the ocean — and he can’t find anything to make himself happy.

In frustration he comments: “I am on this constant journey to try pull my sh*t together.”

Be warned there is some expletive language in this presentation but, there again, it is about life and death and career-ending injuries that can end in wheelchairs.

Not mentioned in this documentary but I am aware from other studies that the rate of suicide in ex-Tour De France cycle race winners is disproportionate. It seems that mental health catastrophe knows no boundaries when it comes to sport.

This is something of a shock to this writer. Sport and the church of the blue open sky (and brick and mortar Baptist church) have long been the place where I keep my head together. So to see Howes traversing the ocean behind a kite with a broken spirit comes as a shock.

I realise that some elements of sport cater to Maslow’s self-actualisation, tempered with Rudyard Kipling’s “if you can treat those two impostors just the same” (do not place too much store on your wins or losses). Yet to see Howes robbed of joy with so many good things around him is just tragic.

I wonder how many local young athletes identify with this trauma?

In my mind I am convinced that this documentary’s troubled athletes need a greater spiritual heart in their lives.

One YouTube comment from “Krustysurfer” reads: “Fullsend! Eventually there is repentance and balance. Adrenaline is as much a false idol as any other trap in life; eventually a walk with a higher power restores what we freely gave away, chasing that rush, chasing that feeling of flying. Only that relationship can fill the role that makes one truly whole.” Blessings and Aloha from the Great Lakes, US. It only got four thumbs up.

This writer is in the minority. I agree with the four thumbs up — young athlete, if you are in trouble, reach out. You need to talk.

RIP Graham Howes.