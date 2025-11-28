Documentary on SA’s First People to make debut at film festival

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Eastern Cape Film Festival will screen The First Man on December 1.

The 75-minute documentary follows paramount chief Joseph Kreeling, a descendant of Griqua leader Adam Kok, as he travels across the country to reclaim the indigenous languages, identity and history of the Khoi and San.

“Being a descendant of Adam Kok, I took this as a spiritual journey, and told myself I will do the Lang Trek journey, where it started in Cape Town up to Kokstad, we wanted to show the world that there are still Griqua people,” Kreeling said.

“We did not only focus on the Griqua nation, but on that journey.

“I was also having a unity mandate to unite all the Griqua tribe, but in the documentary there are different tribes within Khoi and San.”

He said the filming process brought different tribes together to share knowledge.

“The documentary is also for education purposes, just to show the world we are still alive.

“There is a language, there is a culture and we are the first nation of SA.”

Kreeling described the journey as emotionally and spiritually grounding.

“I surely felt the emotion and spiritual side of things and I have discovered myself.

“I know how to deal with things spiritually.

“I can connect with my ancestors using the ancient Khoi rituals, and I am willing to share with people,” he said.

It took us more than a year to gather accurate research, and we had to travel to Cape Town to get the accurate information and visit places that our ancestors were located in — Paramount chief Joseph Kreeling

The East London-born activist said writer and director Ian Jonkers approached him to participate.

“As a Khoi-San activist, I have been involved in ensuring we the Khoi people are involved in everything.

“The director approached me and I was definitely keen, because this was going to make a huge difference in our clan and tribe.”

The project required extensive research.

“It took us more than a year to gather accurate research, and we had to travel to Cape Town to get the accurate information and visit places that our ancestors were located in,” Kreeling said.

Filmed across the Eastern Cape, Western Cape, Northern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal, the documentary explores forgotten histories, community struggles and the ongoing fight for recognition in a modern democracy that still overlooks indigenous groups.

After international screenings in London, Amsterdam, the US and SA, the film now returns to its birthplace for its local debut.

Jonkers said the inspiration came from his interest in Khoi and San traditions.

“I was interested by their lifestyle and how they used indigenous and natural remedies for healing and for hunting trips.”

He said he met Kreeling through a friend while planning a pilgrimage film about the Adam Kok lineage.

The idea merged with a National Film & Video Foundation call for proposals for a documentary on indigenous Khoi languages.

“It was perfect timing, because chief Kreeling wanted to do the pilgrimage and I also had an idea so they both amalgamated in The First Man,” Jonkers said.

“I have always wanted to tell a story about the indigenous people of SA … besides the Khoi and San people of SA.”

