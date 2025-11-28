GIG GUIDE | Buffalo City Metro

November 28 to December 5
Friday 28
- Groove through time at the Ultimate Decades Party, hosted at the scenic Gonubie Manor Wedding Venue in East Coast Resorts Road (R102), Gonubie. The party kicks off at 7pm, until 2am on Saturday, a non-stop musical journey through the greatest hits of various decades. For further details, ticket information, or any general inquiries, contact Amy on 060-749-5812
- The annual Christmas Market at St Andrews Lutheran Church in East London will be held until Saturday November 29, between 9am and 3pm each day. Located at 50 Park Avenue in North End, this event offers visitors a selection of traditional German Christmas treats, including stollen and Christmas biscuits, along with a variety of decorations, wreaths and other items. For additional information, contact Bettina at 083-295-0506.
Saturday 29
- A beading workshop is scheduled to take place at Hobby Crafts Berea from 9.30am to 12.30pm, where attendees can learn to create bracelets and a matching necklace. The cost for the workshop is R150, but participants are required to purchase their own materials separately. To book a spot, interested individuals can call 043-727-1297 or send a message via WhatsApp to 071-328-8271.
- Berlin November Horse Race. The event includes horse racing, fashion shows, live music, and traditional arts and cultural activities. Catch performances from Mjolisi, Ziyanda Tshangana, Zintle Kwaaiman, Butho Vuthela, Pastor The DJ, DJ Mjazz, Luckeez, Mashava, DJ Nature, Chinzo, DJ Bukho, NGU X, Minister Nathi B, Babe-Zee, Cyfa Dance, Nkazie the DJ, Ranny T, Culture Beat Dancer and Nkwalis Dance Group on the Open Stage. Entry to the Open Stage event is free, though there is a R50 fee for a cooler box, and parking costs R100, including cooler box fee. Attendees are invited to celebrate music, culture and community at the event. For more details and inquiries, contact 081-416-5880. Tickets for Lounge access and VIP packages to the horseracing are available for purchase via Computicket or Webtickets.
- Join the community at the Festival of Senses hosted by the East London Hindu Society at the Beacon Bay Country Club. This one-day festival runs from 10am to 3pm. Entry is R10. Stalls will feature items such as crystals, henna services, Eastern attire and accessories, offering a rich cultural experience for all attendees. For further information and updates, follow the East London Hindu Society Facebook page or the Beacon Bay Country Club Facebook page, or contact 082-304-0471, 082-788-2531 or 083-310-0345.
Thursday 4
- Christmas Carol Concert at McClelland Adult Centre from 6pm. Limited space — confirm your seat, tickets are going fast. R70 per ticket, includes hamburger, tea or coffee. Bookings: 043-741-1193.
Friday 5
- The Christmas Twilight Market will be held at the Beacon Bay Country Club from 5.30pm to 8.30pm. Organised by The Fine & Fabulous Market, it will feature a variety of local vendors, food, and drinks. Contact 062-256-4901 or WhatsApp 061-476-1957 for more information.
- Carols for a Cause at St Joseph’s Preparatory and College from 6pm to 8.30pm. A night of music, art and giving in support of CANSA — decorations for sale, donate your old school shoes/takkies. Food and beverages, carols, mini market, art sale.
- Carols by Starlight 5 at Origins Farm, Brakfontein, (near Lilyfontein School) from 6.30pm to 9pm. Join in for an evening under the stars. Bring your blanket, food and drinks ... and your singing voice. Limited space. Beautiful carols, inspiring messages and performances by the Lilyfontein Marimba Band. RSVP to 082-327-2662 via WhatsApp or SMS. Free entry but donations for charity are welcome and much appreciated — card machines will be available on the night.
- The East London Performing Arts Society presents “A Christmas Spectacular” at the Gibson Kente Theatre from 6.30pm. Also on Saturday. Tickets: R100 available from Lee Gold (cash only).
- “A Tribute to the King of Pop Returns” show, starring Jayson Jegels is on at The Venue @ Hemingways Casino, East London. Tickets are priced from R200 per person and can be purchased online via Webtickets. For direct inquiries regarding the venue or event, you can contact Hemingways Casino by phone at +27-43-707-7777.
Saturday 6
- The East London Fine Art Society Annual Exhibition is a free, family-friendly event celebrating local creativity. From 9am to 4pm at the Ann Bryant Art Gallery, located at 9 St Marks Road, Belgravia, East London, with an official opening at 11am. The day will be filled with a vibrant mix of activities including artwork showcases, craft and food stalls, fireside storytelling, poetry and choral singing. Wine and other refreshments will be available for a R20 donation. For more information, you can call 083-501-3392, and further details and updates are available on the Ann Bryant Art Gallery website at www.annbryant.co.za. Exhibition runs until January 10 2026.
