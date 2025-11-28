New local film tackles social issues, showcases new talent

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

STRONG MESSAGE: 'Rhythm of the Street' is set to premiere at Hemingways Mall on Thursday

The much-talked-about film Rhythm of the Street, featuring mostly inexperienced but gifted young actors from the Eastern Cape, is set to hit the screens on Thursday at Hemingways Mall in East London.

The film’s storyline is based on social issues such as the abuse of young women who fall prey to older men taking advantage of their financial vulnerability.

The film, clips of which circulating on social media have created a lot of hype, was shot in different locations around East London.

It is directed by KwaZulu-Natal-based actor Charles Gumede, under Man B Entertainment, which is owned by local businessman Man B Tyekana.

Gumede said the film’s message sent a stern message to both victims and perpetrators on the issues it addressed.

“Young women apply for student funding but sometimes receive it late, so while waiting for the money to be processed, they become vulnerable to older men who offer them sex in exchange for financial assistance,” Gumede said.

“These are young people who need to be protected, and there’s no better way to do that than by showing exactly where the problem is.”

He also highlighted the under-addressed trend of women making false rape claims after having intimate relations with men they met at clubs.

“Some of them demand money after intercourse and threaten to open rape cases if they don’t get paid, but end up getting into serious trouble with the law,” Gumede said.

Gumede and Athi Ntanjana are the only well-known actors in the film, while the rest of the cast, who are trained in their craft, will be making their screen debuts.

Gumede said talks with giant American film distributor Netflix were at an advanced stage to partner in a four-part series, also to be shot in East London early in the new year.

Among one of the actors making their film debut is Asemahle Tyesi, who plays the role of a young rural woman who moves to the city to pursue a career in music but ends up being exploited.

“I enjoyed this a lot, even though it’s my first time acting.

“It wasn’t easy because we had to produce great quality.

“I’m looking forward to this, and judging by the hype around it, it’s going to be a very popular movie,” Tyesi said.

Tyekana said the first-time movie stars were also enlightened regarding the dynamics and pitfalls of the film industry.

“We chose new actors because we don’t want them to be exploited,” Tyekana said.

“When they get to the full-time stage, they should know their rights and what to expect.

“We also want to teach young women to fend for themselves and not rely on rich men for survival ... so this film showcases all of that.”

Tyekana produced the movie out of his own pocket but hoped potential funders would acknowledge his efforts and give their support in future.

The movie’s premiere starts at 12.30pm on Thursday, preceded by red carpet photoshoots at 11am, with only 100 seats reserved.

