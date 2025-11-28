Teen model set to fly SA flag in Turkey

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

13-year-old East London–born Hiranya Luphawu Mavela is set to represent South Africa in Turkey next year. SUPPLIED

At just 13, East London’s Hiranya Luphawu Mavela is preparing to represent SA at the Miss Teenager Universe pageant in Turkey in 2026.

Her journey to the international stage began in October when she was crowned Miss Teen SA 2025 at the national finals held in Johannesburg.

The young model entered the competition representing the Eastern Cape and walked away with one of the event’s highest honours.

Her mother, Retta Mavela Radebe, said Hiranya’s passion for beauty and modelling had always been there, even though she did not recognise it at first.

Radebe recalled how at the age of four, Hiranya would play with her makeup, wear her high heels, and spend hours watching modelling and makeup videos on her phone.

“At the time, I did not realise it was a real passion, I just thought she was a child who was just forward and loved beauty, but looking back now, the signs were always there.”

Hiranya’s modelling journey officially started at church in 2024, when she asked to borrow her mother’s shoes to take part in a small Sunday school pageant.

She won, and that convinced her mother to enrol her at TC Modelling Management, giving her access to proper training and exposure.

I hope to become Miss SA one day and eventually open my own modelling agency. — Model Hiranya Luphawu Mavela

Radebe said though the journey has been exciting, it had had its challenges.

“The biggest challenge is money. I am not working and only surviving on temporary piece jobs.

“But all I want is to help my daughter fulfil her dream of representing SA in Turkey in May next year.”

Radebe said she had always admired her daughter’s confidence.

Even before the national finals, Hiranya kept reassuring her that she would bring the title home.

“I was scared because it was the first time she had done ramp work. I felt I was throwing her into the deep end.

“But she surprised me, she has proved she can achieve anything with faith. I believe she is going far.”

Hiranya described her crowning moment as overwhelming.

“I was so excited, and I could not believe it when they called my name.

“I did not even respond the first time and they had to call it again.”

The competition was tough, as many of the girls were seasoned contestants wearing glamorous outfits. And the stage lights made her nervous.

“It felt like a miracle, but I have learnt that no matter how difficult things get, you have to keep working hard.”

Hiranya credited her coach, Lenise Tameka, for guiding her through the preparation process even when time and confidence were limited.

“I made myself and my coach proud. I am grateful I could represent the Eastern Cape and East London and win.”

She also thanked TC Modelling director Chantal Pillay and pageant chief executive Carolyn Botha for giving young models a chance and platforms.

Hiranya said she saw modelling as more than a hobby.

“I hope to become Miss SA one day and eventually open my own modelling agency.

“I want to mentor young girls, especially those who doubt their beauty or struggle with confidence.

“Modelling is a real career, it is not just a beauty contest.”

The Mavela family is now appealing for donations to raise R120,000 to ensure Hiranya can travel to Turkey for this potentially life-changing opportunity for growth and development.

