How a childhood love of superheroes became a global comic career

Growing up in England, Hogsback artist Adam Tomkins would compulsively sketch valiant superheroes all over his schoolwork and now he makes a living drawing comic books for international clients.

Tomkins, 51, who first visited the Amatola mountain village when he got married there, also produces art on demand and sends commissioned oil paintings, charcoal sketches, landscapes and portraits to clients around the world in a rapid turnaround time.

But while art has always been integral to his life, it was not always his mode of making a living.

“I had varied employment over the years, working in kitchens, dancing on tables at Rock Island Diner, running an entertainment agency, disaster restoration, and a lengthy career as a training facilitator.”

But through all of it, he was drawing and sending portfolios to a variety of companies.

I think it’s one of those insane things, that we realise later — that childish dreams should be chased

“My mind was too divided between responsibilities and the task at hand, whatever job that I was doing at the time.

“You have to keep the bills paid and at the time it seemed like a childish dream.

“I think it’s one of those insane things, that we realise later — that childish dreams should be chased.

“The world would certainly be a happier place for it. But I took the long way around.”

In 2006 Tomkins married his wife Sugne in Hogsback, a defining moment that would shape his life in more ways than one.

“I actually said back then ‘one day, we’re going to live here’.”

Six years later the couple left England and made the scenic mountain village their home, which they now share with their young son.

“It was time for a change,” Tomkins said.

Adam Tomkins' graphic art appears in Star Wars: Dark Times (Adam Tomkins)

The Daily Dispatch asked him:

You are primarily a comic artist. What inspired this art form?

My interest in drawing comic characters and art in general came from the time I was born!

And then in 1977 with the advent of Star Wars, reruns of Star Trek, The Incredible Hulk, Doctor Who and the many cartoons that filled my developing mind with images and fantasies of being a starship captain or radioactive anger machine.

I distinctly remember getting my first Star Wars action figure and the 12 available characters printed on the back and drawing Darth Vader and stormtroopers on every scrap of paper my grandma had in her kitchen drawer.

Then the Hulk on sketch pads and during art at primary school. My teachers had to call my parents for a meeting. Every subject the teacher wanted us to paint, be it a rainbow or beach and so on, had a large green character in the scene!

What drew you to this art form?

Every Sunday, my dad would take us to buy a comic. That’s when I discovered comic art for the first time. It was a revelation to see the layouts and story featuring my favourite characters as line art.

That’s when the comic bug bit. Later, I’d discover shops like Sheffield Space Centre and Nostalgia and Comics (later Forbidden Planet), that were dedicated to comics. And I still collect them.

Adam Tomkins' graphic art features in 'Victor' an 84-page graphic novel written by first time comic writer Alvin Mullins which should start getting published by new year. (Adam Tomk)

How did you gradually turn your art from a part-time passion to a full-time career?

While recuperating from a twisted knee eight years ago, I thought I’d check the internet for people looking for artists.

I had done various pieces over the years, including storyboards for a music video, but since my early twenties I’d never given it serious consideration that I could push all my energy to do it full-time.

I guess the mundane reality of life; paying bills, going out with friends was more of a priority.

That day though, I set my mind to create at every opportunity. I did three drawings for a gentleman in Texas and it spiralled from there.

I did oil paintings, charcoal sketches, landscapes of various subjects and portraits for people around the world. I told myself to say yes and then worry about how as a problem-solving exercise.

So I created everything from tasteful nudes, animal portraits, landscapes and farms.

I was contacted by a guy that couldn’t commit to regular work for a Chicago mortgage company, creating comic art for social media. I said no problem.

You have gone from working as a head chef at a Hogsback hotel for five years to producing ‘Spiderman’ art for a UK client.

Yes, because the time between shifts creating art was my true love.

I started creating art for design briefs at the now defunct agency Talenthouse. One of my designs was awarded and used for a Sony/Cineworld promotion for Spiderman in the UK.

That acted like a springboard to the next project — concept art for advertising Altered Carbon Season 2 for Netflix.

Of course being a freelancer, I don’t sit and dwell on awards or the last piece of art. To do so would stifle the energy for the next thing I do, though it is nice to get recognised for things I’ve done.

I’ve got my work from Spiderman on my wall; signed by Tom Holland, and my boy will probably claim it in the next year or so. I’m not precious about letting him take it.

Adam Tomkins graphic art (Adam Tomkins)

What keeps you busy currently?

I’m working on three separate titles for Shattermare Comics in Jacksonville, Florida, following completion of an 84-page graphic novel written by first time comic writer Alvin Mullins who is a published author. That should start getting published by new year.

The book is called Victor and is heavily inspired by Frankenstein, but it is not a traditional adaptation by any means.

I also became a regular artist on the other three books.

First, Hardly Heroes, that I took over from issue 10. Which follows a group of unlikely allies, bumbling their way from one misadventure to another. It is set in a dungeons and dragons type fantasy setting, with magic and monsters.

Then there’s my first superhero book, which follows a group of school kids with superpowers and led by their teacher to solve problems like hunger. It is written by Kyle Hill, as is Hardly Heroes.

The latest book I’ve taken over art duties from is Issue 2: Mercenary Guild, which is written by William Headline. I’ve started planning pages out this week.

You accept commissions in other mediums too. How vital are deadlines and relationship-building in your business?

I’ve been lucky. Most of the work has been because of consistency and being able to hit deadlines. If someone needs an oil painting in three weeks, I get it to them.

If I have comic pages to get in, I get them done. I build good relationships with the writers and editors and give them art that best gets their story across in pictures.

Most of the work has been timing. Being available at the right time and catching the attention of whoever is looking for an artist.

Of course, whatever the medium, understanding form, perspective, and other fundamentals is imperative.

Adam Tomkins graphic (Adam Tomkins)

How does living in magical Hogsback influence your work?

Living up a mountain, surrounded by nature is definitely a beautiful place to create. There are so many talented people here, in varying subjects and disciplines.

That’s the thing my mind was missing living in cities and surrounded by noise constantly. The peace to let the creative side grow.

When my wife’s at work and the boys at school, it’s silent, other than the sound of nature. I lose track of time drawing and creating.

I’m a part-time hermit, creating worlds and contemplating philosophical ideas, with the occasional guitar break.

That’s one of the big ways Hogsback influences people. You have the peace to reflect and be introspective, without the distractions. You obviously need to ditch the socials for the full benefit. See nature and breath it in.

Who are you influenced by artistically?

There have been so many influences that have inspired me. John William Waterhouse, Alex Ross, John Byrne, Sal Buscema, Drew Struzan; and so many more.

Their works got me picking up a pencil or paintbrush, studying their techniques. And you never stop learning. I have quite eclectic tastes in art really.

Have comics had a resurgence in popularity? What is their appeal do you think?

Their popularity has grown, especially since 2008 with Ironman hitting the big screen. It got more people into the comic shops — browsing, discovering new genres beyond superheroes.

It’s a form of escaping the real world for a short while, just like getting absorbed in a good book. We always need to have fairytale, folklore and stories of good versus evil.

Comics are a modern take on something we’ve always done as humans: tell stories. It’s one of the things that excited me as a kid: looking forward each week to reading about what your favourite hero was going to do in that latest issue.

But it also got me excited about reading at an early age as well as giving me excitement to draw.

What other work/commissions do you do?

Over the years, I’ve had many people push me to draw or paint. Telling me it’s what I should be doing. It took me a while to get to that point. I think the right set of circumstances and having a patient and supportive wife of almost 20 years, were the main factors though, along with wishing my Dad could have seen what I’m doing. He passed in 2016.

What advice do you have for aspiring artists?

My advice to anyone chasing dreams: stop playing around and just do it. If you’re divided between things, trying to do something part-time or half-heartedly, it’s not going to work. You need 100% presence and commitment. That’s why I’m not a world class guitarist. I practiced my art more than my guitar.

Everything happens when it’s supposed to. I do what I do but without the ego I had as a youngster.

I don’t stress about likes or follows on socials. It’s not what drives me. I enjoy the work and am still pleasantly surprised by things, but I am able to move on to the next project.

It’s continued improvement by moving forward.

