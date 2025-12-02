Release of EP a major milestone in rapper’s journey

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

East London-born rapper Anathi Diko, better known by his stage name Benji SA, has released his debut EP, iMemo.

It came out on November 28, produced by Lethal Studios and distributed by Sol Distro.

The five-track project marks a significant milestone in the 25-year-old’s journey from freestyle clips on social media to collaborating with some of SA’s most respected hip-hop names.

“The inspiration behind iMemo comes from how we live every day as the youth in the Eastern Cape,” Diko said.

“The street lingo iMemo can mean different things depending on how you say it — it can mean planning, grooving or organising.

“I wanted the project to reflect that energy.”

The EP features a mix of sit-down tracks and club-ready anthems.

These include iThemba, which Diko described as a song that puts hope and passion into whatever goals you wish to strive for, and Zaza, which captured the nightlife shenanigans between a young male and female living their lives.

Diko said the project was his most personal yet.

“I only wish my fans could understand more where I’m coming from and trust where I’m going with this, because I’ve really opened up more on these songs than before.”

He said his career took off during the lockdown period, when he began sharing freestyles and snippets online.

“That’s when I started getting reach-outs from the likes of Costa Titch, Yanga Chief, iFani and Zeus Omega.

“It also led to my first big collaboration with iFani on Ingozi, which even premiered on an SABC 3 show.”

Despite his growing success, Diko acknowledged the hurdles of balancing his music with everyday responsibilities.

“My biggest challenge was juggling school and music at the same time, attending classes during the day and chasing gigs at night,” he said.

“But it showed me that if you work hard at what you love, a lot can fall into place.”

Diko’s manager, Siphosethu Mhlanga, said they were taking a data-driven approach to building the Benji SA brand.

“We did an insight breakdown and collected demographics to see where the music is highly received,” Mhlanga said.

“Based on that, we’re directing our marketing plan through social media platforms like Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

“We’ll also be doing a media run to help promote it.”

Mhlanga believed collaborations were the key to expanding Benji’s reach.

“Most of his listeners come from Cape Town, so featuring Cape Town-based artists helps bridge fan bases. It’s about connecting audiences across different cities.”

One of the standout features on iMemo is Sinesipho Peter, also known as Bravo le Roux.

“Benji and I had been trying to lock in for a while,” Peter said. “It was difficult since he’s in East London and I’m in Cape Town.

“But when I got a gig in EL, we chopped it up, had a studio session, and recorded Smoke.

“Later in the year, he travelled to Cape Town for the music video.”

Peter saw the project as part of a larger movement.

“Xhosa trap [music] is still going to grow and become a huge genre.

“Collaboration plays a huge role because it bridges the gap between cities and fan bases, boosting both artists in one way or another.”

For Diko, iMemo is more than just music, it’s a message.

“The idea behind these five tracks is that there will always be celebrations after the struggle,” he said.

“I’ve been inspired by artists like iFani for his funny raps in isiXhosa and Anatii for mixing English and Xhosa.

“That’s the vibe I’m bringing into my own sound.”

Diko said he was determined to keep pushing forward.

“I’m really going through it while learning at the same time.

“I don’t have an experienced team that’s been there before, so we’re just taking each step as it comes.

“But passion, dedication and hard work is what keeps me true to my craft.”

