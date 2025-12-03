Cricketer Wayne Parnell and wife Aisha Baker to welcome third child

Congratulations are in order for cricketer Wayne Parnell and his wife, Aisha Baker, after they revealed they are expanding their family.
Aisha shared a video on her timeline showcasing a photobook of her recent pregnancy photoshoot with the caption: “Third edition.”
The couple who tied the knot in 2016 have two children — their son Khalid, who was born in May 2018, and their daughter Salma, who was born in July 2021.
