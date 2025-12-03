Sunset beach vibes to welcome The Parlotones’ return to Chintsa

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

ROCK ON: The Parlotones will be bringing their Summer Tones Tour to East London when they perform at Crawfords Beach Lodge on December 16 and 17.

Renowned SA indie rock band The Parlotones are set to thrill East London fans at Crawfords Beach Lodge on December 16 and 17 as part of their Summer Tones Tour.

The band last performed in Chintsa in 2018 and at The Venue at Hemmingway’s Casino in East London in 2015.

Known for their evolving sound, international touring footprint, and hit singles such as Beautiful and Push Me to the Floor, the Parlotones were formed more than two decades ago by lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist Kahn Morbee.

Their 2003 debut album, Episoda, gained traction on university radio stations, while their 2004 EP, Borderline Patrol, delivered their first national hits, including Beautiful and Here Comes a Man.

Crawfords Beach Lodge events manager Mark Crawford said fans could look forward to a unique experience.

“The experience will be one of good music in a relaxed setting,” he said.

“There is nothing like a coastal sunset leading into a show with one of SA’s best bands.

“The shows will be more intimate and exclusive than most other venues.

“We are very chilled here, and I am hoping the band feels like they are on holiday with a gig in the middle of it.”

We are limiting tickets to about 200 people to keep it intimate and make it easy for people to order drinks. — Crawfords Beach Lodge events manager Mark Crawford

Crawford said the idea to host The Parlotones came naturally when he learnt the band would be touring in December.

“I heard The Parlotones were touring, so I contacted the band directly and said we are open to doing shows in Chintsa again.

“I even asked my daughter what she wanted to see more of at Crawfords, and she said more music gigs, so here we are,” he said.

Crawford said he expected a mix of fresh material and old favourites.

“I am sure there will be new stuff as part of their show, but I am also looking forward to the older, nostalgic songs.”

To maintain the intimate atmosphere, ticket sales will be capped.

Crawford also encouraged fans to secure their tickets early.

“We are limiting tickets to about 200 people to keep it intimate and make it easy for people to order drinks. It is also a family-friendly show.

“Ticket sales are moving fast, so do not get caught napping, it is going to be a fun couple of nights, we are looking forward to seeing everyone there.”

The Parlotones lead guitarist Paul Hodgson said visiting and performing in East London had always been special.

“Since the very early years of The Parlotones we have always come to East London, it’s a part of our journey and history as a band, we have fond memories of many good times.

“We cannot wait to be back in East London; it has been a while since we were there.

“What better time to visit some of South Africa’s most beautiful coastal towns and play music at the same time.

“It is a tradition to tour the coast in December, and we have officially named it the Summer Tones Tour.”

He said their East London audiences included a wide range of ages and different types of people, which added to a great evening of music and merrymaking united by the love of music.

“We love to see familiar faces every year but also new people coming to watch the band for the first time.

“There is nothing better than a crowd of people dancing and singing along to your songs and East London is one of the best.

“Someone took Kahn’s megaphone from him and passed it around the crowd and people took turns singing into it until eventually it made its way back to the stage but he needed to wash all the lipstick kisses off it,” he said.

“Neil’s beard might be even longer and bushier than last year.

“You will hear the songs you know and love, so be ready to sing along.”

Daily Dispatch