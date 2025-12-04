Black Coffee Foundation ignites Melrose with music, dialogue and a star-studded charity dinner

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Black Coffee Foundation brought Melrose Arch to a standstill on November 28, with a full day of music, purpose and community upliftment culminating in a glamorous charity dinner aimed at raising funds for the foundation’s latest initiatives.

The day began with the Music Conference & Exhibition at The Venue in Melrose Arch, where emerging creatives, producers, A&R managers and young professionals gathered for “An Honest Conversation that goes Beyond the Beat”. DJ and global music trailblazer Black Coffee led a powerful exchange covering the rise of African music, navigating the industry and the discipline and vision needed to build sustainable careers.

Throughout the morning, delegates unpacked the business behind the beats, from music publishing and distribution to digital rights and the platforms shaping the industry. Exhibitors including Canva Africa, Lawyers for the Arts SA (Lasa), 1020 Cartel and others hosted interactive showcases, offering young creatives hands-on access to tools and innovations designed to elevate their work.

The conference was presented in association with Gauteng Tourism, Nando’s and Gallo Music, organisations that continue to invest in creative development and youth opportunity.

As evening fell, the action moved to Daytona Melrose for the prestigious Black Coffee Foundation charity dinner, hosted by media personality Pamela Ndangana in partnership with Johnnie Walker Blue Label and Don Julio Tequila. The guest list featured some of South Africa’s most influential cultural and entertainment figures, including Fikile Mbalula, Linda Mtoba, Maps Maponyane and Sarah Langa.

Guests were serenaded by Langa Mavuso, Mo-T, Tirhani, JazzMeloz and Boisanza, setting the tone for a night centred on generosity and impact.

One of the evening’s most touching moments came when Black Coffee’s optometrist surprised guests with a pledge to partner with the foundation to provide vision care for children who cannot afford glasses, a commitment closely aligned with the foundation’s education-focused mission.

Gauteng Tourism delivered a message reaffirming its support for initiatives that merge creativity, culture and social impact, strengthening communities while spotlighting South African excellence.

The charity auction sparked lively bidding as guests competed for rare items, including an 18ct gold ring, exclusive artworks by Nelson Makamo, and a limited-edition Johnnie Walker Blue Label bottle, one of only 368 produced worldwide.

In his address, Black Coffee reminded guests why the foundation exists: “For me, everything begins at home. South Africa is where my story started, and it is where the foundation’s work must continue to grow. The Black Coffee Foundation exists to make sure the next African child, the next dreamer, has a real chance. Nights like this remind us what is possible when we come together with intention and love. This is how we build futures.”

Funds raised at the charity dinner will support the foundation’s national Christmas initiative, helping families in underserved communities enjoy a meaningful festive season, part of its ongoing commitment to year-round upliftment.

Next, the foundation takes its mission global with the Black Coffee benefit party in Miami on December 4 at Palm Tree Club, where international supporters will continue championing its vision.