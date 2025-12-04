AT THE BEACH | Thirty-seven years later, Warwick wins his first SA title in front of me

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

LIFTED UP: Warwick Heny gets the champion carry at Long Beach in Cape Town.

Warwick Heny has been surfing since about 1984/85. That puts him in the game 41 years.

I connected with Warwick and his family in Port Alfred on the Kowie River in about 1986/87 and being on the Eastern Province committee at the time, I convinced him and his buddies to come and surf the EP trials in the boys’ division.

A brilliant talent from day one, he made the team.

In 1988, I chaperoned Warwick and his buddy Stuart Haller to represent EP at the SA Surfing Championships in Cape Town.

We surf-tripped and stopped off at all the best breaks all the way down to Cape Town.

Thanks to a call by EP open top seed Leofwin Erasmus we turned off the N2 and surfed Still Bay for my first time and then Jongensfontein too.

I recall Warwick’s bravery as one of the smallest surfers in the EP team jumping off the rocks for a heavy Morris Point surf session and riding big waves.

The perfect texture and flexibility of foam core, divine blend of rocker, perfect rail shape and comely outline, perfect glassing and sanding, and a heaven-sent combination of fins and placement. — Nick Pike

EP senior surfer Barry Theron had his surfboard smashed in half by a wave right in front of us just before we paddled out.

Well, blow me down, in 2025 we are back in Cape Town, 37 years down the track. Only now we both surf for Border Buffalo City and Warwick wins his first SA title right in front of me.

I could not be more pleased and am claiming it. This is my guy.

These days I am staggering in at a geriatric 63 while Warwick is at a fired-up 51 years of age and at the peak of his surfing.

His age group, 50 to 55, is crazily contested and some of this year’s top opponents in the division included green and gold surfers such as Gary van Wieringen, Mike Roscoe, Grant Twiggy Baker, Cass Collier and Frankie Oberholzer.

Let’s not forget our own top-tier locals, Wayne Monk and Graeme Field, in this division too. Each province fields three surfers in this age category and our home boys stamped out their authority to advance our entire team to this final.

No-one is drowning in money these days and so Warwick ordered a new surfboard from Simon Fish for him and his son Owen to share.

Dad and the lad are both of similar weight. Single winger swallow tail: 5’8” x 19.2” x 2.5”, the board is inscribed “for Wok and Owen”.

Would you believe, Owen took the board to a recent championship and made it into the finals.

That is two podiums in 2025 for a junior and a master on the same board.

Obviously something of a unicorn, this hand-shaped, hand-manufactured piece of surfing sculpture is a snowflake, one of a kind. They come by once in a while.

The perfect texture and flexibility of foam core, divine blend of rocker, perfect rail shape and comely outline, perfect glassing and sanding, and a heaven-sent combination of fins and placement.

A dream surfboard is a crazy amalgam, a fusion of art, science, creation, manufacture, spirit and emotion for foam and fiberglass to arrive at Nirvana and this surfboard has done it.

Warwick tells me it was crazy how everything just came together.

This perfect board, no injuries and just feeling good at the event on the day.

Early in the final Warwick opened with a solid 6.17 scoring ride in the wild conditions (you might recall the Cape Town marathon was cancelled due to gale conditions and infrastructure blowing away — the surfing was on the same weekend and did not stop).

Warwick’s next wave clocked a healthy 6.8 and the thought clicked in his head “hang on a minute, I am in with a shout here”.

Winding down towards the back end of the final and our Kowie local dropped into his best wave.

A solid left hander with some huge backhand cracks, totally inspired as he whipped round his final close-out turn, the wave gutted out underneath him and gave its best lip pitch to fling Warwick over the falls nose first into the sand. By now our champion had the bit between his teeth.

In a moment of sheer dexterity, he lifted the nose of his board and vaulted through for the air drop and landed tail first like a flying Concorde without so much as a blink or a wobble, possibly one of the single best executions of a manoeuvre in the entire contest, and he rode in victorious.

Warwick scored a near perfect 9.60 for the ride, tallying 16.40 in total and a big 2.84 points ahead of Gary van Wieringen in second place.

Border Buffalo City roared with approval, none more than me. Well done, champ. It is a joy to watch you ride.