Miss SA heading home to big welcome

ROYALTY: Qhawekazi Mazaleni was crowned Miss South Africa 2025 at the spectacular pageant finale at the SunBet Arena Time Square in Pretoria in October.

The Mbhashe Local Municipality will host a two-day homecoming for newly crowned Miss South Africa 2025, Qhawekazi Mazaleni, on Friday and Saturday.

Festivities will begin on Friday morning at Mbhashe LG Mall, where residents are expected to gather to welcome her back two months after she won the national title at the SunBet Arena in Pretoria, succeeding outgoing queen Mia le Roux.

Mazaleni, 24, was born in Falakahla village in Dutywa and later raised in East London.

She grew up with strong ties to her cultural background while navigating the opportunities of an urban setting.

Her interest in pageantry began in primary school, inspired by her older sister, Homba Mazaleni, who entered Miss SA in 2023.

A qualified speech therapist and master’s candidate at the University of Pretoria, Mazaleni positioned herself as a strong contender heading into the Miss SA competition.

Her focus on social development work and her upbringing were central to her campaign.

Municipal spokesperson Babalwa Magqwanti said the homecoming recognised both her achievement and her community-focused work.

“Her vision reflects the transformative power of the Miss SA platform in addressing socioeconomic challenges and inspiring hope across our nation.

“This homecoming is a moment to honour her roots and rally behind her mission of empowerment and inclusion,” she said.

Magqwanti said the municipality had supported Mazaleni throughout her participation.

“The municipality is the only government institution that rallied behind her from the outset when she announced her participation.

“We have been in contact with her throughout, and when the moment came, it did not come as a surprise.

“We always knew she would take the crown because she is a true reflection of our communities.”

She encouraged young people to draw lessons from Mazaleni’s trajectory.

“Qhawe stood for a cause, she turned it into a career and she made the nation proud.

“It all started with something she truly believed in; we want young people to become advocates of change in their communities.”

Going back home reminds me that my journey did not start now, it started at home, in my schools, and in the communities that raised me, supported me and kept me in their prayers, even if they didn’t know me personally. — Miss South Africa 2025, Qhawekazi Mazaleni

The municipality has invited the premier, the MEC for sport, recreation, arts and culture, and representatives of the AmaXhosa Kingdom to attend.

Magqwanti also noted that the municipality ran several youth development programmes.

“Our programmes are not limited to modelling; we support various talents and skills among young people, ensuring they have platforms to grow and shine.”

Mazaleni expressed gratitude for the warm welcome.

“For me, this homecoming is a return to the communities that shaped me long before I became Miss SA.

“Going back home reminds me that my journey did not start now, it started at home, in my schools, and in the communities that raised me, supported me and kept me in their prayers, even if they didn’t know me personally,” she said.

She said that as a representative of Dutywa she hoped to serve as an inspiration to other young people.

“I often think about how, when I was younger, I could only dream of what I saw in front of me.

“It was only when I was exposed to more possibilities that I learnt to dream bigger …

“That is the role I want to play, inspiring young people to be changemakers and problem solvers by showing them what is possible when they dream bigger and believe in their potential,” Mazaleni said.

“It is important for me to reconnect with my home community to stay authentic and rooted in who I am.

“Being Miss SA means serving communities across the country, and I believe the best way to serve wholeheartedly is by staying connected to the people I work with and who have shaped me.”

Mazaleni said her homecoming strengthened the importance of Miss SA as a community-driven platform.

“I believe that being home, listening to real stories and engaging meaningfully with others will help direct more of my advocacy.”

“I believe that progress requires collaboration and excitement.

“Since being crowned, I have experienced our community’s excitement and I believe that through homecoming we will be able to move into collaboration,” she said.

“I want to humbly thank my Eastern Cape communities for seeing me, supporting me and celebrating me.”

