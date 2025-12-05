GIG GUIDE | Buffalo City Metro

GIG GUIDE
December 5- 11
Friday 5
- The East London Performing Arts Society presents a festive variety show titled A Christmas Spectacular for two nights only on December 5 and 6. The show, held at the Gibson Kente Theatre at Hudson Park High School, is scheduled to start at 6.30pm. The spectacular promises an entertaining evening filled with holiday classics, intricate dance numbers, and harmonious vocal performances. Tickets are priced at R100 per person and must be purchased with cash only from Lee Gold. For more information, the organisers can be contacted via the East London Performing Arts Society Facebook page or by phone at 083-306-0404.
- The Christmas Twilight Market will be held at the Beacon Bay Country Club on Friday, from 5.30pm to 8.30pm. This festive event, organised by The Fine & Fabulous Market, will feature a variety of local vendors, food and drinks. The market is a great opportunity to get into the holiday spirit, enjoy some holiday music, and have a good time with friends and family in a relaxed atmosphere. Previous events at the venue have been praised for having “loads to do and eat and drink”, suggesting there will be plenty of options for entertainment and refreshments. Contact 062-256-4901 or WhatsApp 061-476-1957 for more information.
- The A Tribute to the King of Pop Returns show, starring Jayson Jegels, takes place at The Venue @ Hemingways on Friday. Tickets are priced from R200 per person and can be purchased online via Webtickets. For inquiries regarding the venue or event, you can contact Hemingways by phone at 043-707-7777.
Saturday 6
- Experience the joy of one of the Hare Krishna festivals at the “Festival of Chariots” at the East London beachfront, where a beautifully-decorated chariot is pulled by hundreds of joyous hands. This includes the traditional chariot procession with devotional singing and dancing; Kīrtan, drumming and cultural performances.Entry is free. Contact: Zethu on 071-249-4673 or Samantha on 073-861-2626.
- The SANCA Family Fun Day is scheduled to take place at Baysville School for Skills on Saturday, with gates opening at 8am. This event is designed for all ages, featuring various entertainment options including face painting, a jumping castle and opportunities to win great raffle prizes. Food and refreshments will be available for purchase throughout the day. Entry fees are R20 for adults and R10 for children, with free admission for children under 12. For more details or inquiries, contact SANCA East London at 072-337-3999 or 043-722-1210, or visit their SANCA Central Eastern Cape Facebook page for the latest updates. The venue is at 2 Burnett Road, Baysville.
- The All Things Kids Expo & Fun Day is scheduled for Saturday, from 9am to 4pm. The event will be held at The Ark Venue on Schafli Road in East London. Entry is R30 for children aged 0-15, while adults can enter for free. The day is designed as a family-friendly outing with a variety of entertainment and information for parents and children. The expo offers activities such as pony rides, laser tag, face painting, sand art, jumping castles and a photo booth. A “Baby Corner” will host a pop-up clinic providing baby weighing, lactation support and feeding guidance. Visitors can explore food and shopping stalls for Christmas gifts and school labels, and consult professionals in kinderkinetics, child psychology and educare. For details, contact organiser Shan Blom at 078-123-3516 or visit the event’s Facebook page.
- The annual East London Toy Run takes place on Saturday. Bikers are set to gather at the German Settlers Monument on the beachfront Esplanade at 12.30pm. They will depart from the monument at 1pm to begin the ride to the final destination, Steel Wings Club House. The entry for participants is a donation of a toy, toiletries, stationery, sports equipment, or a monetary donation at the gate, with all proceeds benefiting those in need during the holiday season. For details about the run, call 084-645-0530 or 083-566-9200.
- A Viva Musica Ensemble music concert will take place on Saturday, starting at 3pm, at the Stirling Presbyterian Church in Cecil Lloyd Street. Entry is free, with a collection being taken during the performance to raise funds for the benefit of The King’s Children’s Home. The ensemble will be joined by special guest artists, including Simone Meise, Caleb Palane, and the U3A singers, promising a diverse and engaging musical experience for all. For more details, contact 072-545-3900.
Sunday, December 7
- Can of Worms, a local award-winning, 100% original, funky festival band from East London, will be performing live at the Sandbar on Sunday. The event runs from 2pm to 5pm and entry is free, making it an ideal “Sunday-funday” experience. The venue, located in Crossways Village, Kwelera, offers a delicious menu, a well-stocked bar and friendly service. For more details, to inquire about the menu, or to make reservations, you can contact the Sandbar & Restaurant directly at 083-234- 4438 or visit their location at Crossways Village.
Thursday 11
- Annie: The Musical, produced by Wêla Kapela Productions in association with the East London Guild Theatre, will run from December 11 to 21 at the Guild Theatre. Tickets, priced between R140 and R190, are available through Webtickets, where showtimes are also listed. The production features 10-year-old Cape Town performer Mia Bothma in the title role, a young actress with an impressive list of stage credits including Matilda, Aladdin, Cinderella, Madagascar, Liewe Heksie and The Little Mermaid. Audiences can look forward to a festive-season favourite brought to life by a talented cast, with more announcements still to come. For more information, contact the East London Guild Theatre at 043-743-0704.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.