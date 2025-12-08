SA’s Lisa Msiza wins historic Miss Deaf Universe 2025

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Lisa Msiza, Miss Deaf SA 2024, has achieved a historic victory by being crowned Miss Deaf Universe 2025 in Italy on Saturday.

The 25-year-old beauty queen, dancer and university graduate from Soweto is the first black woman to ever win the prestigious international title. The Mister Deaf Universe title was awarded to a Francisco from Chile.

The Miss + Mister Deaf Universe organisation aims to raise awareness of social inclusion and to promote, protect and ensure full and equal enjoyment of human rights for people with disabilities.

“This prestigious event celebrates not only beauty and talent but also the cultural richness, confidence and advocacy represented by the deaf community across the globe,” the organisation stated.

“Throughout the competition, each participant has demonstrated exceptional dedication, creativity and personal excellence. Tonight’s final is the culmination of their hard work, training, and preparation.”

Msiza’s journey to the world stage was marked by significant challenges, including engaging with individuals unfamiliar with the deaf community and fundraising efforts required to compete.

Speaking previously to TimesLIVE, Msiza expressed her enthusiasm after receiving the invitation to compete, viewing it as an opportunity not only to represent her country and the deaf community internationally but also to raise awareness about the unique challenges faced by deaf individuals.

“My goal is to raise awareness about the challenges that deaf individuals face and advocate for greater inclusion and equal opportunities in education, employment and social settings. I want to show that deaf people are capable of achieving great things and that we should be represented and celebrated in all areas of life.”

After her win, Msiza denied rumours circulating online that the CEO of Miss + Mister Deaf Universe Arne Masab Blumeier did not congratulate her, with allegations that the CEO skipped her when hugging and giving traditional cheek kisses to her runners-up after the main event.

“The CEO did congratulate me, and I was honoured and happy in that moment,” she said.

She asked the community to avoid spreading negative assumptions, including claims of racism or discrimination. “These rumours do not reflect the truth and only create unnecessary division.

“I remain proud of my title and deeply grateful for the love and support I have received. I encourage everyone to continue supporting me and the Miss + Mister Deaf Universe organisation as we work together to promote unity, empowerment and positivity within the deaf community.”

