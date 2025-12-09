Miss SA receives warm welcome ‘to her other home’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Miss South Africa 2025, Qhawekazi Mazaleni, received a warm welcome in Gonubie on Sunday during her official Buffalo City Metro homecoming.

Supporters gathered for the event, with mayor Princess Faku, members of the faith community, JR Autism Foundation representatives, councillors, community leaders and aspiring young models.

Mazaleni, 24, was born in Falakahla village in Dutywa and later raised in East London.

Faku described Mazaleni’s return as “a powerful celebration of excellence, youth empowerment and purposeful leadership”.

“You embody courage, resilience and ambition, values that speak directly to the heart of our communities and inspire hope,” she said.

She also commended Mazaleni’s advocacy for children with disabilities.

“Your support for children with autism reminds us that true beauty lies in empathy, service and the upliftment of others.”

Faku said the metro continued to work with specialised schools, community organisations and caregivers to support early intervention and inclusive development.

“We are committed to building a society where every child matters, where every voice is heard, and where no-one is left behind,” she said.

The support throughout the journey has been absolutely unbelievable. — Miss South Africa 2025 Qhawekazi Mazaleni

She said the city was proud to recognise Mazaleni’s achievement.

“We are honoured to welcome you to your other home, East London.

“May this visit be meaningful, inspiring and memorable.”

Mazaleni said she was moved by the reception.

“It is so incredibly good to be here,” she said.

“The support throughout the journey has been absolutely unbelievable.”

She thanked her parents, saying: “They have supported me every single step of the way.”

She said she entered Miss SA with the aim of tackling educational inequalities, and believed her reign would give her a platform to pursue work that extended beyond her time as title holder.

She described pageantry as a space that helped women develop resilience, confidence and the capacity to contribute to social change.

Speaking about her career in speech therapy, Mazaleni said early experiences with patients revealed a shortage of accessible materials for isiXhosa-speaking families.

Many tools, she said, were available only in English and Afrikaans.

During her practical training, she created her own isiXhosa early-learning aids.

“The moment we worked in her home language, everything just lifted,” she said of one young pupil.

The experience inspired her to self-publish early-learning books in African languages.

Research showed mother-tongue learning strengthened long-term academic outcomes, she said.

“If we want to bring failure rates down meaningfully, we must start with early intervention.”

During her reign, she plans to prioritise literacy and autism awareness, including collaborations with local authors and illustrators.

“We want to produce books in every single South African language,” she said.

She said literacy workshops for parents would play a key role because “knowledge is power”.

Reflecting on her journey, she said: “It is so beautiful to see what happens when we start being intentional about the lives we want to live, the changes we want to see, and start making a difference.”

Former teachers and supporters described her long-standing passion for children and education.

“It was evident that she comes from a good home, as she extended her compassion to her schoolmates,” Zoleka Nzamela, who taught her from grade 1 to 7 at Gonubie Primary School, said.

Nzamela said she was especially proud of Mazaleni’s commitment to isiXhosa literacy.

“The way she articulated herself in her home language made me even more proud when I heard her book was written in isiXhosa.”

She said the school continued to follow her achievements and wished her success “especially in the publishing of vernacular books”.

Siyathandaza Garetshi, 18, a 2025 finalist in the Intsika Yomgqub’ontsundu pageant held in Nompumelelo, said attending the homecoming strengthened her own ambitions.

“Being here, and seeing the person I look up to, really makes me feel like my dreams are closer than I thought,” she said.

