Language use in ‘Mpondoland’ drama series causes a stir

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

TONGUE-TIED: Cast members from the new drama series ‘Mpondoland’. The decision by actors to speak in isiXhosa instead of isiMpondo has sparked a storm of criticism.

The release of new drama series Mpondoland has caused a stir across social media platforms because the actors use isiXhosa instead of isiMpondo.

Mpondoland serves as the first AmaMpondo drama series to use the language and aims to celebrate and honour the Mpondo culture.

The series premiered on Mzansi Magic, DStv Channel 161, on Sunday, and will be aired every Sunday at 8pm.

Social media has been flooded with criticism from viewers, particularly from the Mpondo community, who feel the production has missed the mark.

The complaints followed a review by television producer and entertainment journalist Mbuyiselo Vilakazi.

TikTok user Prince Liyema Sigcau said the AmaMpondo royal house had no knowledge of the series.

“The royal house of AmaMpondo did not know anything about this show, we feel like our ‘brand’ was used without our involvement.

“We are trying to build our nation and our brand. Because isiMpondo is not widely known, anything shown on such big platforms becomes ‘fact’ to people unfamiliar with the language.”

Another user, Khitha Kundlwana, said: “It is a mess, honestly. Speaking isiMpondo should have been a prerequisite for the script.”

User ZezeWethu added: “They need to at least learn the dialect, make an effort, otherwise we do not see ourselves represented.”

Messages from viewers tell us we have succeeded in representing people who have long felt unseen in mainstream culture. — Mpondoland producers

Mpondoland executive producers Chumisa Cosa and Mmamitse Thibedi acknowledged viewers’ concerns.

“We are aware of people who have spoken up about the language used in the show.

“During our research trips to villages in EmaMpondweni, Lusikisiki and Port St Johns, we found that the language spoken today is not the deep isiMpondo of previous generations.

“The show is contemporary, so it uses contemporary language.”

The producers said the main aim of the production was to celebrate the Mpondo tribe.

“Mpondoland is an African fantasy created to celebrate AmaMpondo as a marginalised group.

“It is set in the fictional world of KwaKhonjwayo, with its own rules and customs. The show also highlights issues such as land ownership.”

The producers said the casting briefs required actors who fit the characters and could speak isiMpondo, but not all characters were meant to use the same dialect or language level.

“For some characters, the differences reflect being away from home for a long time, while for others, it shows that they are outsiders.

“Some variations are simply character choices.

“What viewers see on screen are deliberate storytelling decisions.”

They said linguistic accuracy had always been a priority.

“We worked with Mpondo cultural advisers, script translators and performance coaches.

“Our cast includes Mpondo men and women.

“Certain characters, such as the villain Pelepele and the school principal, are outsiders by design and therefore do not speak isiMpondo.”

The producers said cultural advisers were involved during story development, casting and throughout the filming process.

“These choices reflect how modern AmaMpondo speak. Mpondoland is not a historical drama, it is fiction that represents today’s Mpondo language.”

Despite the backlash, Cosa and Thibedi believed the series had achieved its goals.

“We believe we have delivered a beautiful and meaningful show with strong entertainment value.

“We are receiving positive feedback from our core audience, the Mpondo people who are gathering in taverns and community spaces to watch.

“Messages from viewers tell us we have succeeded in representing people who have long felt unseen in mainstream culture.”

Daily Dispatch