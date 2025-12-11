AT THE BEACH | A walkabout on the wild side

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

WAVE RIDER: Maya Malherbe takes first place in the U14 division in the Sea Harvest Pipe Junior surfing tournament, at Pollock Beach, Gqeberha in April.

“The Aboriginal walkabout is a traditional rite of passage for young people, especially males, to transition from childhood to adulthood by undertaking a solitary journey through the wilderness and learn survival, connect with ancestral lands (Songlines), and demonstrate spiritual maturity and responsibility, involving skills like hunting, (finding) shelter and plant knowledge, though modern adaptations exist due to contemporary life pressures.” AI overview.

No-one was thinking about a walkabout in the traditional sense, but in terms of the following story it is quite fitting:

Maya Malherbe, 13, big brother Josh Malherbe, 17, and Coffee Shack surf coach Alex Grobelaar, 21, hatched a plan this past winter.

Video footage of Lwandile Point landed up with them showing an excellent connection between the point and the sandbar.

The problem was recent rains had blown out the Mthatha River bridge so other than a crazy trip far inland to go round, the break was not accessible. Maya gave me the story:

“We packed some snacks — apples, carrots, bread, peanut butter, eggs, pasta and water. We took some money for chips and lollipops, a board each, a wetsuit each, no bedding, a towel and some warm clothes. We took R400 in cash, a cellphone and a JBL speaker.”

Dad David Malherbe dropped the trio off at the Mthatha River Mouth.

David and Belinda Malherbe are the owner operators of Coffee Bay Coffeeshack Backpackers.

David is a maths and statistics graduate so he is no fool but word on the street is that Belinda is the smart one.

Both have a significant history of international travel and have lived in the former Transkei region for decades, so they are not about to expose their children to any risk that they have not given due consideration — it takes a brave parent to give their children this amount of space.

David and Belinda Malherbe, owner operators of Coffee Bay Coffeeshack Backpackers with their children Maya, 13, and Josh, 17. Picture: SUPPLIED (Supplied)

Maya and crew had to take a bit of a walk up the Mthatha River through the mangroves to find the ferryman and his rowboat to get them across the river.

Maya says that four people and three surfboards made for quite a full boat.

From here it was about a 2km walk along the beach past the Anchorage Hotel, through Tshani and to MdumbiBackpackers. (It looks further than 2km on Google to this writer).

Maya went to the local spaza and bought chips and lollipops on arrival. They stayed over for the night, watching SA playing rugby and eating Mdumbi Backpackers’ potjiekos that night.

Keep in mind this venture was not on a whim. The team had a video of recent waves; they checked the weather charts and tides and were focused on a strike mission.

Next morning they were up in the pitch dark, making themselves egg on toast in the community kitchen and then they suited up (wetsuits) and headed down to the Mdumbi River to paddle across on their surfboards in the pre-dawn light.

It took two trips to get all their kit across. The sun broke on the horizon just after they had finished crossing and they set off for the 7km walk to Lwandile.

Maya’s eyes are as big as saucers as she tells me: “There was a slab at the top of the point. We saw one surfer get barrelled!”

She is animated. I am entranced. This young lady can tell a story. The trio were quite surprised to find quite a big crew of about eight people in the water.

Team Maya surfed for about an hour or so, came in to eat and then back into the water for about two hours.

Quite exhausted from the adventure, they were thrilled when some surfers they recognised offered them a lift back to Mdumbi.

Maya had a nap in the car. Then a nap in Johan’s car on the way to Mthatha River Mouth, over on the ferry again and another nap in mom’s car on the way to Coffee Bay.

“It was 100% not worth it,” Maya laughs with me.

The crew got skunked. The waves at Mdumbi were better than Lwandile and they walked away from Mdumbi but judging by her sparkling eyes and vibrant demeanour, I am sure she would do the trip again.

The thing is this: Maya’s trip honours her Australian mom’s heritage and her father’s travelling and pioneer spirit.

The Mthatha River is the southern boundary of Pondoland, a cultural boundary. At age 13 our little lady has walked a great adventure and my thoughts are, what are her views on life?

What are Maya’s limitations? Where are her horizons?

What is her level of confidence? What might a young lady like this achieve when she is 18, 21 and so on? Wow, what a personality. Go Maya (and Josh).