Coming home for Christmas

Julia Smith

If you ask Jacque Kinnear to spell her surname her reply tells of the sentiment close to her heart. That is, she explains, having her kin near to her.

And this is certainly happening for the super cook and newbie gardener this Christmas season.

Brian and Jacque Kinnear are hosting 26 family members who will descend on them from all corners of the globe/or country this year to celebrate the event.

It is to be much more than a festive occasion, as it will honour and foster reconciliation and togetherness.

A programme detailing daily activities has been compiled aimed to entertain and involve the family ‘in fun team building’ style.

A Christmas angel flying through the yellowwood tree. PIC SUPPLIED (Supplied)

“My birthday falls on the longest day of the year, Sunday, December 21, so everyone has to be up early to greet the day, as they watch the sunrise with me,” enthused Jacque.

There has been much to do preparing for this special visit.

And the garden has Jacque and Brian moving hefty amounts of soil to enrich the new and existing plants to create a backdrop just right for the occasion.

Their beautiful home welcomes you even before the solid front gate rolls back for you to enter. There is no house number or street signage but it stands out from homes on this street in Bonnie Doon.

Although Jacque admits to being new at gardening, the planting of mock orange shrubs (Philadelphus coronarius) along the length of the pavement garden is truly effective.

The shrubs, now taller than a person, are trimmed off of any branches at the base creating a large lollipop form. They are inviting for the lovely citrussy fragrance they emit from their white blooms in spring and their shiny green foliage which is attractive in all seasons.

Its foliage is also useful in flower arranging which is a pastime Jacque enjoys.

Mock Orange shrubs welcome guests with their citrussy fragrance. PIC SUPPLIED (Supplied)

Once past the entrance an elongated angel “flies” through the old yellowwood tree at the parking area at the top of the sloped 7.500m² property which looks down the valley taking in the view of the meandering Nahoon River.

On arriving I was introduced to the scarecrow, dressed now in a Father Christmas suit, which keeps the baddies away from Jacque’s vegetable and herb garden.

This is an important part of the garden as she is passionate about anything culinary and is known for her popular blog on simple healthful cooking.

“I love cooking,” she says, a talent which is shared on freshkitchen.co.za. On LinkedIn she is described as a cook, food stylist, photographer and blogger.

Below the kitchen garden is a sunken area which once housed the swimming pool now lawned and revered as the venue for the 2022 blessing of the couple’s daughter Sarah and her husband Darryn’s marriage, which took place under an ancient viburnum tree, now referred to as the ‘wedding tree’.

To commemorate the wedding blessing, they planted a pecan nut tree which Jacque and Brian chose because they believe it symbolises a happy and lasting union.

“The nut inside is in two separate halves but is joined, and the nutshell provides protection which is what marriage partners should offer to each other.”

A Christmas wreath attached to a cypress tree. PIC UPPLIED (Supplied)

With the viburnum which is beginning to ail from age, is a massive Johannesburg Gold tree, a cypress tree, fever tree and the yellowwood which with their stateliness lend the backbone to the garden leading from the roadside.

Fronting the house, three palm trees create separate living frames through which you take in the magnificent view beyond.

“We removed two enormous Coral trees of which I’m not particularly fond.”

But much respect is offered to the ancient Milkwood tree beside the sauna which Brian, an accountant who is handy with woodworking tools, built.

As the property slopes downward other old milkwood trees which were regarded as a nuisance at first, (being a protected species they could not cut them down), but are much appreciated now as they screen off the new rim flow pool in the front garden, and provide privacy for those enjoying a sauna.

What does Jacque want the garden to tell you?

“I want it to speak of peace, harmony, tranquillity, joy, abundance, feeling safe….

“There are mostly greens which I bring in to the house. I love the huge fronds of the Delicious Monster, aspidistra and lately anthuriums.

Anthuriums are houseplants which can be grown outside in the shade.

Jacque Kinnear and her labrador cross Kenji PIC SUPPLIED (Supplied)

In keeping with the theme of tranquility Jacque has also moved the Peace lilies which had been displayed in numbers throughout the house as pot plants, outdoors in two shady beds at the entrance.

Thin wood lengths usually arranged together to form a screen, have been used to clad plain walls. These are set up at the entrance behind the raised bed of Peace lilies and in the ‘sunken’ garden against the long wall in front of which Jacque has plant deep pink hydrangeas which were a gift from her mom.

A courtyard area off the kitchen has been newly revamped. It had once been planted with succulents in the vein of a desert garden but Jacque, preferring plants that move and show life, has replanted it.

Pink standard Simplicity roses as a courtyard feature have brought softness to the setting.

“But it’s a first for me,” Jacque said.

“I still have to learn about the wants and needs of growing roses successfully.”

Two happy, healthy orange trees stand potted against the opposite wall underplanted with mint.