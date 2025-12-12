Everything comes up roses for culinary adventure

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Launched in December 2024 by three dynamic women, A Harvest Table is celebrating a full year of creating immersive foodie experiences.

And they’re doing it in style.

On December 20, founders Innocentia Kunene, Nolundi Walaza Kunene and Lusanda Mgoduka are hosting their last event of the year: A Harvest Table in a Rose Garden.

Taking place at Murambi Roses, the event is set to be a colourful culinary adventure and will feature a multi-course Thai-inspired tasting menu by chef Vuyolwethu Samuel Makoba.

Mthatha-born Makoba, 29, has seen his hard work and dedication lead him to work in some of the best kitchens in SA, including The Test Kitchen, Shortmarket Club, Chef’s Warehouse, and more.

“A Harvest Table was born from a vision to elevate culinary storytelling and celebrate black excellence in SA’s food and design industry.

“We wanted to create something beyond traditional catering or event decoration,” Mgoduka said.

She has a decade of experience as a producer and director in the film and storytelling industry.

“We envisioned immersive dining experiences where food becomes art and tells stories of culture, community and heritage.”

All three women have worked in different fields, each bringing something different to the table.

Kunene offers up her vast marketing, communications and event expertise, while Walaza Kunene has more than 10 years of experience as a social and economic development specialist.

And while their careers span various industries, they all share a vibrant passion for good food, beautiful experiences and supporting local.

“A Harvest Table’s core aims are to showcase and celebrate excellence from and provide a platform for renowned black chefs and farmers,” Mgoduka said.

“We also love showcasing traditional South African culinary techniques blended with contemporary presentation.”

But beyond that, A Harvest Table aims to create wonder.

Operating as a quarterly culinary experience company, they create farm-to-table events that don’t just celebrate food.

They also remind guests of the joy and connection that comes from sharing it with others.

It’s about great food, created by incredibly talented South African chefs, but it’s also about dressing to the theme, being bold, sharing stories, and appreciating South African culture and our joy for life.

For the trio, creating a whole experience is the goal.

“The idea is to transform spaces into memorable culinary journeys that honour local ingredients, sustainable practices and South African culinary traditions,” Mgoduka said.

And with previously sold-out events in East London, Chintsa and Johannesburg over the past year, they hope this one will be no different.

Set to the backdrop of Murambi’s beautiful lush gardens and rose tunnels, the event is designed to be a true experience, with every little detail carefully thought out and planned.

“The location is also always so important for us, because the experience in and of itself is about the location.

“For example, our first location was at Crawford’s, and it overlooked the ocean because the chef was from a rural village by the ocean and was presenting seafood dishes.

“It was very important to her to serve the food by the ocean.

“In Johannesburg, our location was at an art gallery that was in the middle of the city, because we wanted to show off the city.

“We wanted to see the Nelson Mandela bridge, we wanted to see the concrete jungle, and this art gallery was just perfect.

“It had a glass wall so you could see everything that speaks to the city of Johannesburg.

“This year, we just found Murumbi Roses to be the perfect location for a garden soirée.

“It is going to start in the afternoon and go into the evening, and guests will also get to pick their own roses.

“We thought it was a nice way to just end the year with a little gift of a bouquet of roses and a bold, flavour-packed menu.”

Kunene said each event was deeply fulfilling.

“Every event proves that ‘food is the art’. Watching empty spaces become stages for unforgettable culinary theatre is deeply fulfilling.

“Witnessing the emotional responses when dishes are presented and seeing how food evokes memory and culture is one of the most rewarding aspects.”

*A Harvest Table in a Rose Garden takes place on December 20 at 3.30pm and guests are invited to dress in their most vibrant colours and patterns. For more information, visit a_harvest_table on Instagram.

Chef Q & A

Coming from humble beginnings, Chef Makoba can’t wait to share his culinary skills in his home province.

In this Q&A he shares more about his journey as a South African chef as well as a sneak peek at his upcoming Thai-inspired menu.

Question: When did you know you wanted to be a chef? Is cooking something you have always loved, or something you discovered later in life?

Answer: Coming from a family of creatives, I always knew that I wouldn’t enjoy being in a corporate environment and after finishing grade 12, I went into the design field.

During that time was when cooking found me.

I’ve always had interest in cooking, but never thought of it as a career until Cape Town opened my eyes to a whole different world.

I instantly fell in love with the idea and went all in … and I’ve never looked back.

Q: Where did you train to be a chef? And what was the journey of becoming a professional chef like for you?

A: I attended culinary school at the International Hotel School in the country’s culinary hub, Cape Town.

My journey as a young chef from the humble origins of the Eastern Cape was extremely challenging, having to navigate work, school and personal life was overwhelming but my obsession of being the best outweighed everything.

Q: What do you enjoy most about creating meals?

A: Creating and developing dishes, menus, and cooking is like second nature to me.

I absolutely love it! It brings life to me; the pressure, pace, fire and the screaming in the kitchen is pure bliss.

At this point, developing menus and cooking is just an extension of who I am.

My food is very expressive, so is my personality, and I always try to channel that in all my meals.

Q: Please can you tell me a bit more about the dishes that will be served at the event on December 20: What can guests expect?

A: It is known that every chef has their vice, and my vice is Asian food.

Studying classic French cuisine in school, Asian cuisine was only later introduced to me in the fine dining restaurants I worked at in Cape Town.

I specifically loved and appreciated Thai food, and in this year’s Harvest Table year-end event, I’ll be embracing authentic Thai food.

Guests can expect bold, sweet, spicy and acidic flavour profiles.

Q: What is your absolute favourite dish to make and why?

A: My absolute favourite dish to cook for myself and loved ones is a bowl of good old Ramen noodles.

It’s just perfect! It’s brothy, meaty, fresh and just packed with flavour, everything you would want in a bowl.

Q: Why did you choose to be involved in the A Harvest Table event? Have you participated in one of their events before?

A: Why wouldn’t I be part of this year’s Harvest table? That’s the question. It’s a fast-growing event and led by phenomenal black women who are passionate about the industry. I just felt like I belong in this space.

I was previously part of the Harvest table event early this year shadowing the talented Onezwa Mlambo and I already knew from then that I wanted to host my own.

Q: What are you most looking forward to with the event?

A: I’ve been a chef for more than 10 years now, and I’ve always wanted to go back home and cook for my people.

Through my years of travelling and experiences, I’ve always wanted to show my people back home what I am capable of doing and the talent I possess.

I’ll be cooking for the most opinionated tribe in SA, a challenge I can’t wait to embrace."

Chef Vuyolwethu Samuel Makoba PIC SUPPLIED (Supplied)

From left to right, Lusanda Mgoduka, Nolundi Walaza Kunene, and Innocentia Kunene. PIC SUPPLIED (Supplied)

Previous A Harvest Table Events throughout the year. PIC SUPPLIED (Supplied)

Previous A Harvest Table Events throughout the year. PIC SUPPLIED (Supplied)

Previous A Harvest Table Events throughout the year. PIC SUPPLIED (Supplied)

