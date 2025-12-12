Musical favourite brings burst of sunshine during challenging times

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

BROADWAY FAVOURITE: The musical ‘Annie’ is being staged until December 21 at the Guild Theatre in East London.

The beloved musical, Annie, is on at the Guild Theatre on Thursday and will be there until December 21, delivering a message of hope, resilience and optimism at a moment when its themes feel urgently relevant.

Backed by the award-winning Wela Kapela Productions and directed by rising talent Daniel Anderson, the production places Eastern Cape artistry firmly at centre stage.

For Wela Kapela founder Amanda Bothma, 66, the musical represents both a celebration of local creativity and the culmination of years of building a platform capable of competing on national and international stages.

“I started this company specifically to grow Eastern Cape talent, and we’re very proud of what we’ve achieved,” Bothma said.

Since its establishment in 2019, Wela Kapela has amassed more than 10 Standard Bank Ovation Awards at the National Arts Festival, along with three Naledi Awards, two Fleur du Cap nominations and a Canna Award at the Woordfees.

Its reach now stretches beyond the province, with productions staged in Edinburgh, London and New York.

Its show Next secured Best Debut Production at the United Solo Festival, affirming its global credentials.

Bothma said the company would return to the National Arts Festival in 2026 with three new productions, while continuing to stage work across multiple provinces.

“We’re spreading Eastern Cape talent, not only across the country but worldwide.”

She said she believed the choice of Annie was especially meaningful as the province and the world reflected on a challenging few years.

“Annie is a story of hope in difficult times. If you have a positive mindset, anything is possible.”

Bothma said the musical’s uplifting message was exactly what the community needed as 2025 drew to a close.

For director Anderson, the production marks a significant milestone.

At just 25, the Stirling High alumnus and professional performer brings a fresh perspective to a classic story.

He approached the work by drawing parallels between the Great Depression and today’s uncertainties.

“It was 1929 and then that fateful Black Tuesday crash came,” he said. “Where is our hope now, in 2025?”

Reflecting on the hardships of that era, Anderson said youth representation was central to his vision.

“This is really a show that puts the spotlight on youth. Our ‘orphans’ are not prissy; they’re rough and fun and mischievous, just like real children.”

The cast embraces the chaotic energy of childhood, grounding the story in authenticity.

I really hope children will feel free, because in theatre you are free and you can escape reality and be whoever you want to be — Mia Bothma

Working with award-winning set designer Wilhelm Disbergen, Anderson and the creative team crafted striking monochromatic comic-strip backdrops that gradually shift into colour as Annie’s world brightens.

Despite tight budgets, Anderson said the production had thrived on local passion and commitment.

“Everyone gives of their time and resources for the love of it all.”

Mia Bothma, 11, Bothma’s granddaughter, said playing the title role of Annie was one she would treasure.

“I enjoy playing Annie because I know this will be a memory I’ll keep with me forever.”

She hoped the show inspired young audiences.

“I really hope children will feel free, because in theatre you are free and you can escape reality and be whoever you want to be.”

Her favourite moment was performing the song, Maybe, which she felt set the story in motion.

With musical direction by Jacques du Plessis and Zizipho Nkinti, choreography by Nicole Windell and Amy O’Kennedy and the technical team, the production promises 2½ hours of escape, colour and heartfelt storytelling.

Daily Dispatch