‘My heart is full’: Miss SA Qhawekazi Mazaleni receives heartwarming homecoming

The Eastern Cape was the scene for celebration this past weekend as Miss South Africa 2025 Qhawekazi Mazaleni returned to her home province for an emotional homecoming tour.

The three-day journey was met with an outpouring of joy, traditional praises and songs. She made three stops across the province: eMthatha, eDutywa, and East London.

Her tour was extensively documented across social media, showcasing emotional videos and pictures of her reunion with family, community members and an inspiring cohort of young pageant enthusiasts.

The newly crowned Miss SA was greeted everywhere by loud cheering and emotional embraces from the crowds.

Reflecting on the experience, the 24-year-old speech and language therapist shared her profound gratitude.

“Coming home has been extremely humbling but also deeply fulfilling just being in the community that raised me, seeing familiar faces and just their joy being shared with me,” Mazaleni said.

Crowned Miss SA in October, Mazaleni is a passionate advocate for inclusive education.

She reiterated her homecoming served as a powerful platform to make an impact on young children, particularly those from her own community.

“I want the children here in eDutywa to be able to look at me and be validated in their dreams and their hopes knowing it’s possible for them to achieve big dreams even if it’s not being Miss SA.”

In a TikTok video posted after the tour, Mazaleni expressed her emotions, saying, “my heart is so full. I celebrated with all the people who raised me and moulded me behind the scenes which is beautiful.”

Speaking to the SABC during the homecoming event, Mazaleni’s mother, Nomithi Mazaleni, expressed her immense joy and pride at the woman her daughter has become.

“I’m happy as a parent seeing that when you raise your child, you’re not raising them for yourself, but you raise them to help others. Qhawe’s passion is to help children where she can assist,” she said.

TimesLIVE