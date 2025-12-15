‘Inconsiderate of Siya’ - DJ Warras slams Rachel Kolisi’s upcoming documentary ‘Falling Forward’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

DJ Warrick Stock, popularly known as Warras, has criticised Rachel Kolisi’s upcoming documentary Falling forward.

The documentary explores Rachel’s “defining seasons of her life, identity, loss, healing, motherhood, courage and rediscovery”.

The official website also stated that the film is not about her divorce from former Springbok rugby captain Siya Kolisi, which the couple announced in November 2024, or public speculation.

Reacting to the promotional clip circulating on X, DJ Warras slammed Rachel and suggested that she is capitalising on the separation.

“I find this woman insufferable Bro, we get it — You got divorced! Sorry! But now it’s become her whole identity, she just wants everyone to feel sorry for how heartbroken she is and and and. F*ck sakes, what happened to keeping quiet and fading into the background? Dealing with the matter privately and putting on a brave face in public, because you have children, woman!” he wrote.

“Why the f*ck must everything be about her? Ngathi she’s the only one who got divorced? She is out [of] the limelight ‘that she couldn’t handle’ now, go on and live a normal life outside a marriage that ‘wasn’t working’! Now every f*cking month we must hear how she still hasn’t healed, and how hard her life is (with 20 bars divorce settlement for free) and how ‘everyone is asking her about her journey’ Jesus! Who? Who is asking? Can they stop and google ways to heal!"

In another post, Warras wrote: “No. It’s Not. Right now she lives off a legacy built by her ex husband. She is the ‘plus one’. She’s not the main character, but this incessant forcing to be in the public eye telling her story about being the ‘plus one’ is irritating. We don’t give a f*ck. She exited that marriage with a lot of money, and a name that she lives off. She is disrespecting that name and that legacy with this bullsh*t. Inconsiderate of Siya. Inconsiderate of the children. Selfish. Victim syndrome, we don’t care. That’s what makes her insufferable: she is forcing us to hear a story we don’t give a f*ck about. She’s like Meghan Markle. Same spec.”