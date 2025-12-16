‘Deeply grateful’: Masasa Mbangeni celebrates graduation at Wits University

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Congratulations are in order for award-winning actress Masasa Mbangeni, who has added another academic achievement to her impressive résumé after graduating at Wits University.

A celebratory post that has since gone viral on social media hailed the star as “beauty with brains”, revealing that Masasa is officially a two-time Wits graduate. The post praised her ability to balance a demanding acting career with her academic pursuits, noting her journey from “slaying our screens as the iconic Thembeka Shezi on Scandal! to dominating academia”.

Taking to her Instagram page, the actress opened up about the challenging journey behind the milestone, admitting that she nearly gave up along the way.

“Here! Muhle and ufundile! I wanted to quit so many times — truly,” she wrote. “Until my best friend sat me down and said, ‘I’ve known you for over 20 years. You’ve been through so much, but lately you’ve made quitting your default setting. I need you to finish this.’ So I did. And I’m so deeply grateful that I stayed the course.”

Masasa went on to dedicate her achievement to her family and support system, adding: “This one is for my mama, my nieces and nephews, and my people who have held me up in ways they’ll never fully know. May we all finish strong this year! With grace, courage and unwavering love.”

She also thanked her supporters for their continued encouragement, saying the love she receives sustains her.

In a point of clarification, the star shared that she already holds a BA in Dramatic Arts (Honours) from Wits and this time was graduating with a Postgraduate Diploma in Public Management.

The achievement has been met with an outpouring of congratulatory messages from fans and industry peers, with many applauding her resilience, honesty and commitment to lifelong learning.