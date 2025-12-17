Young Stunna injured, pulls out of December performances

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Amapiano hitmaker Young Stunna has been forced to put his December performance schedule on hold after sustaining a leg injury.

The Adiwele vocalist took to his social media timeline to inform fans that he injured his knee after what he described as “unprofessional and negligent conduct” by an East London promoter during an incident on December 15.

Young Stunna confirmed he will be unable to honour several scheduled performances later this month while he focuses on recovery.

“Due to an incident resulting from unprofessional and negligent conduct by an East London promoter on December 15, I sustained an injury to my knee and am currently seeking medical attention,” he posted.

The injury has led to the cancellation of multiple gigs, including appearances at Gillian Ngoyi Stadium in Secunda, Vosloorus Stadium, Hurricane Lifestyle in Katlehong, Vkulee501 & Skroef28 Homecoming in KwaLichaba, Soweto, CSA Showground in Potchefstroom, and Kroonpark Holiday Resort in Kroonstad.

The award-winning singer apologised for the inconvenience caused by his sudden withdrawal.

“I sincerely apologise for any inconvenience this may cause to event organisers, their sponsors, and most importantly, my supporters. Your understanding and continued support is greatly appreciated.”

Young Stunna assured fans that his team is working on securing alternative dates for the affected performances and promised to make it up to his supporters when he has recovered.

“I look forward to making it up to you soon. Thank you for your patience, love and unwavering support.”