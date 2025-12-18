SPOTLIGHT | Match maid in hell, ‘Avatar’ blazes again and David swings the slingshot

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Spotlight wraps up 2025 by showcasing three cinematic highlights not to be missed.

The Housemaid is a gripping psychological thriller about a family with more skeletons than closets in their home. A young woman hoping for a fresh start becomes a live-in maid for a wealthy couple, unknowingly stepping into a nightmare of manipulation, deceit, shocking twists and a very unexpected ending. From mastermind director Paul Feig (Bad Teacher, Knocked Up) and starring Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried. Now at cinemas.

Pandora is calling again in the third instalment of the blockbuster Avatar franchise. Director James Cameron ignites a whole new era in Avatar: Fire and Ash, digging deeper into the elemental tribes where rivalries flare and new threats rise from the ashes. Visually breathtaking and with Zoe Saldaña, Sam Worthington and Kate Winslet reprising their roles. At cinemas, 3D and IMAX.

The beloved story of David from the pages of history comes to the big screen as a reimagined musical animation. It takes one very special slingshot from a shepherd boy to topple an empire. With the armour of courage and faith to awaken a nation, David proves true strength comes from trust, not power. A film with beautiful visuals and proudly African filmmakers, this evergreen story was skilfully crafted on South African soil and is a big-screen gem for the whole family at cinemas.

