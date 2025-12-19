GIG GUIDE | Buffalo City Metro

GIG GUIDE
December 20-27
Saturday 20
- The 1660 Challenge is a dirt oval stock car racing event held at the Amalinda Oval in East London. acing starts at 4pm. Admission is R100 for adults, R50 for pensioners and children, and free for children under 12. For more information, contact Image Motorsport Amalinda at 043-741-1701 or 072-393- 1904.
- The annual London Roots Music Festival takes place from 2pm at the Jan Smuts Stadium. Tickets are available via Webtickets and Pick n Pay outlets. Advance ticket prices are tiered as follows: General admission R250, a Cooler pass R150, and VIP access R950; tickets bought at the gate on the day will cost R300 for general admission. For additional information, table bookings, or specific event inquiries, the organisers can be reached at 083-947-4267.
- The After Market, a food market held at The Circle in Gonubie, from 4pm until late. Tickets are R50 a person via Quicket. The market features local vendors such as Salt Eatery, Umami, La Spezia Pizza, Batter & Dough Bakehouse, and Rooster’s Brew, offering a variety of food and drinks accompanied by live music. Contact Salt Eatery (067-308-5764), The Circle (087-094-7795). For general inquiries, email: info@theafter-market.co.za.
- The “Dreaming Out Loud” concert featuring Neon Dreams, Ross Learmonth, Booshle G and Tatum Tides takes place at The Cove, Nahoon Dam. Doors open at 4pm for the all-ages show, which begins at 6pm. Tickets are available via Webtickets or Quicket, adults R310 (R350 at the door) and children (ages 5-12) R185 (R200 at the door); children under five enter free. Food and drinks are available on site. Contact 079- 492-0514 for more information.
- Rubber Duc is set to perform live at the Bay Collective on Saturday. Doors for the event open at 6pm, with the main performance expected to begin at about 7.30pm. Guests can look forward to an afterparty on The Terrace after the show, featuring DJ sets from Cetera and Tarmac. Tickets for the evening are available for purchase online through www.baycollective.co.za or FIXR, with prices starting at R159. For inquiries, contact the Bay Collective at 043-711-7555 or via email at info@baycollective.co.za. The venue is located within Spargs Mall at 18 Major Square Road, Beacon Bay. Tickets available from The Summer.
- Festive Market at Areena Riverside from 9.30am to 2.30pm. Located on the banks of the Kwelera River, the market is hosted by Fine & Fabulous Markets and features a variety of local vendors selling handcrafted goods, clothing and unique gifts, offering a family-friendly riverside atmosphere with live music, diverse food stalls and a licensed bar at the on-site Areena Quays Restaurant. Children can enjoy activities such as a jumping castle and quad train rides. The resort also provides various adventure options such as river cruises, zip-lining and game viewing at its private reserve. For more details or vendor inquiries, contact the organisers at 062-256-4901 or visit the official resort website.
Sunday 21
- Watershed will perform at Emerald Vale Brewery in Chintsa, as part of their 25th-anniversary tour. Doors open at 5pm, and tickets are available starting at R240 through the Quicket event page. The brewery will provide all food and beverages, including its signature craft beers and a full restaurant menu. For inquiries or reservations, contact the venue at 043-738- 5397 or via email at info@evbcevents.co.za. More information can be found on the official Emerald Vale website.
Monday 22
- The Cintsa Country Club Christmas Market is a family-oriented holiday event taking place from 9am to 4pm at the club located on Steenbras Drive in Chintsa East, bringing together local artists, crafters and businesses, offering a festive shopping experience for residents and holidaymakers. Visitors can enjoy live music and a diverse range of vendor stalls. The market is designed to be child-friendly with a dedicated play area. Food options include local favourites such as Chicca Pizza, NK Savories, Little India and Evergreen Vegan Deli. For further information or stall bookings, contact Jenny at 082-657-4787.
- The Wimbledon Party in Mthatha on December 22 promises to be an exciting celebration of tennis and summer fun. Guests can look forward to a lively event featuring delicious food and drinks, music and entertainment. It’s a perfect way to enjoy the holiday season with friends and family while celebrating the iconic tennis tournament in a vibrant and festive atmosphere at the Nkandla Lifestyle Mthatha. Tickets via webtickets from R100-R400.
Tuesday 23
- Can of Worms SA and Bacchus Nel are performing a collaborative live music show, starting at 7pm, at the Gonubie Golf Club. The double-bill concert features East London’s local six-piece funky festival band alongside celebrated South African singer-songwriter Bacchus Nel. Tickets are R100 a person and can be purchased by booking in advance via WhatsApp at 082-494-6597. Food and drinks will be on sale at the venue.
- Carnivore Fest with Piet Pompies at OppiePlaas Country Estate from 7pm. He’s back — bold, brilliant and bursting with Boere gees. From radio fame to farmyard stages, Piet Pompies brings a bilingual blend of sharp humour, soulful songs and toe-tapping country rhythm, switching effortlessly between Afrikaans and English with that trademark wit and charm. Cost: R195, no cover charge, only pay for what you eat or drink. Contact: 083-703- 1711.
- Cala Homecoming Picnic 2025 is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, starting at 6pm until 6am. Hosted at Bhala Lodge in Cala, this annual celebration of culture and community heritage features live music performances from talented local artists, traditional food and various activities for all ages. Organisers La Khista Trading allows attendees to bring their own camping chairs and cooler boxes for a fee of R50 payable at the gate. Tickets for the event are priced from R150 and can be purchased online through the Computicket Box Office.
- Crawfords Beach Lodge in Chintsa is hosting a vibrant Hawaiian Party on Tuesday, from 6pm to 10pm at The Bungalow. The event promises an evening filled with tropical colours, cocktails and “easy-going summer vibes,” featuring a live performance by Gqeberha-based band The Reunion. Guests to dress in island attire for the festivities. Tickets can be purchased online through Quicket:https://www.quicket.co.za/events/351948-hawaiian-party-crawfords-beach-lodge/#/, priced at R90 a person, while children aged 12 and under are free. For inquiries or reservations, contact the lodge directly at 043-738-5000 or mobile/WhatsApp at 064-751-9373, or email at info@crawfordsbeachlodge.co.za or visit their official website for more details.
Wednesday 24
- The 7th annual Ecawa Music Festival is a major live music event taking place at the Mamityi Gidana Stadium in Port Alfred, running from noon until 4am. The lineup includes Maphorisa, Scotts Maphuma, Mawhoo, Emtee, Mr Thela and Nathi Mankayi, hosted by stars Thembinkosi Mthembu and Wiseman Mcube. General admission tickets start at R120 and can be purchased via the Computicket BoxOffice or Ticketpro, with additional fees for cooler boxes and a strict “no glass” policy enforced. For further information or bookings, the organisers can be reached by phone on 083-542-8868 or 060-729-6509, via email at ecawafoundation@yahoo.com, or through the official Ecawa Music Festival Facebook Page.
Thursday 25
- Asante Estate in East London is hosting a Christmas Lunch, featuring a comprehensive festive buffet priced at R550 per adult and R350 for children under 10. The menu begins with a vibrant harvest table and chicken and leek soup, followed by a carvery selection of roast lamb, turkey, gammon, and roast beef, all served alongside seasonal sides and gourmet salads. To finish, guests can enjoy traditional desserts including Christmas trifle, berry cheesecake and peppermint crisp tart. Located at Farm 599 in Thorn Park, the estate requires advanced bookings due to limited seating. Bookings can be made by calling 071-647-1010, 072-430-2451 or 082-974-5686, or by visiting the Asante Estate website for more information.
Daily Dispatch