Radio 2000’s iYouth eNdala heads to Umlazi for mature, sexy summer experience

Radio 2000’s popular lifestyle brand iYouth eNdala is set to light up Umlazi in Durban when it takes over Max’s Lifestyle on December 20 for a night of grown folk elegance and house music.

The event will feature a line-up of some of South Africa’s most respected DJs, including DJ Cleo, DJ Sbu, Malik, DJ Wanda, Thasman, AB Da Costa and other crowd favourites.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, event organiser Lehlonolo Silela, aka Lehlenzoh, said Radio 2000, in association with Nodilasi Inc, is presenting the iYouth eNdala Summer Experience Matured and Sexy, a concept curated specifically for a mature and style-conscious audience.

“The experience blends nostalgia, class and attitude into an unforgettable cultural moment. It’s a celebration of heritage, rhythm and refined nightlife,” said Lehlenzoh.

He said the event is designed to create a space where mature music lovers can reconnect with the sounds that shaped them while enjoying a premium nightlife atmosphere.