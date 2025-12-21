KayGee The Vibe sets Metro FM Heatwave alight at Emperors Palace

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

KayGee The Vibe delivered an electrifying performance at the Metro FM Heatwave, partnered by Exclusive White, at Emperors Palace in Ekurhuleni on Saturday night.

The hitmaker had the sold-out venue buzzing as fans sang along and danced nonstop to his high-energy set.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE after his performance, KayGee said the experience was nothing short of magical.

“It felt really good to perform for such a beautiful and vibrant audience. The crowd connected very well with my set. That’s every artist’s dream when they are on stage for a sold-out show,” he said.

The amapiano star added that one moment stood out above the rest. “My favourite moment was when each and every soul sang ‘Kaygeeee we wana parrrrdyyyyy’. That was special,” he shared.

KayGee credited the audience for pushing him to deliver an unforgettable performance. “The energy of the crowd was fuel to my fire and it kept me going. The audience was amazing. They sang their hearts out and danced from the minute I pressed play,” he said.

When asked which song got the biggest reaction on the night, KayGee didn’t hesitate. “I think it has to be Shela by my brother Sam Deep,” he said.

With performances like these, KayGee The Vibe continues to prove why he remains one of the most exciting forces in the amapiano scene.