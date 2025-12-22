Banyana goalkeeper Andile Dlamini ties the knot at beautiful weekend celebration

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Andile Dlamini and her bride during their wedding ceremony

Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies and Banyana Banyana goalkeeper Andile Dlamini is officially off the market after tying the knot with her partner, Lulama, over the weekend.

The award-winning shot-stopper, who is widely celebrated for her stellar performances on club and national levels, shared glimpses of the special day on social media, giving fans a look into the intimate and elegant wedding celebration. The ceremony was attended by close family members and friends.

Andile Dlamini tied the knot at a beautiful weekend celebration. (Facebook)

Andile, who has become one of South Africa’s most respected footballers, has kept her private life largely out of the public eye, making the wedding news a pleasant surprise for many of her supporters.

As expected, social media was abuzz with congratulatory messages pouring in from fans, fellow athletes and celebrities. Many praised the couple’s elegance and wished them a lifetime of love and happiness.

“Congratulations Andile. Wishing you nothing but love and blessings,” commented one fan.

“Love wins every time. You look stunning,” another user wrote.

Others applauded the football star for continuing to inspire on and off the field.

The wedding comes during a high point in Andile’s career as she continues to shine between the posts for Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies and remains a key figure in Banyana Banyana’s success.