Refreshed design, classic pours

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

There’s something reassuring about a classic done well, especially at this time of year. KWV’s 10-Year-Old Potstill brandy has long been one of those quietly confident staples, and this season it enters a fresh chapter with a refined new look that feels both contemporary and true to its heritage.

The update follows a strong moment for the brand. Recently awarded Gold at the International Spirits Challenge, the 10-Year-Old also contributed to KWV being named Producer of the Year, a reminder that careful craftsmanship and patience still hold real weight in today’s spirits world.

Rather than reinventing the wheel, the new packaging simply sharpens the focus. Clean lines, gold and black detailing and a pared-back elegance give the bottle a presence that feels equally at home on a collector’s shelf, a modern home bar or wrapped up as a thoughtful gift.

Inside the bottle, very little has changed, and that’s very much the point. Matured for a minimum of ten years in small French oak barrels, the brandy reveals layers that can only come with time. Aromas of prunes, ripe apricots and toasted oak lead into a palate of ripe fruit, warm spice, vanilla and subtle floral notes. The finish is long, smooth and beautifully balanced, inviting you to slow down and savour the moment.

While it’s a pleasure enjoyed neat, the KWV 10-Year-Old also shines in classic cocktails, particularly those with a sense of occasion. These two timeless serves are easy to recreate and perfect for summer entertaining.

The Sidecar

The Sidecar is a bright, citrus-led classic that lets the brandy’s character shine. (Supplied)

A bright, citrus-led classic that lets the brandy’s character shine.

Ingredients:

50ml KWV 10-Year-Old Potstill Brandy

25ml Van Der Hum liqueur

20ml freshly squeezed lemon juice

Method

Add all ingredients to a shaker with ice. Shake well until chilled, then strain into a coupe glass. Garnish as desired.

The Alexander

The Alexander is a rich, indulgent and softly spiced cocktail, ideal for a slower evening. Picture: SUPPLIED (Supplied)

Rich, indulgent and softly spiced, ideal for a slower evening.

Ingredients:

50ml KWV 10-Year-Old Potstill Brandy

50ml Wild Africa Cream

25ml Ponchos Coffee Tequila

100ml cream or full-cream milk

Ground cinnamon, to garnish

Method

Add all ingredients to a shaker with ice and shake until well combined. Strain into a chilled glass and finish with a light dusting of cinnamon.

KWV’s 10-Year-Old Potstill Brandy is available nationwide at R380.