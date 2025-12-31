Time and again

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

It’s that time of year again, when we look back at the latest industry releases and you, dear reader, consider where to drop your hard-earned 13th cheque (is that still a thing?). In the voice of South Park’s Mr. Mackey, “Trends are bad, m’kay,” and certainly not a reason to acquire your next timepiece.

Still, with an embarrassment of novelties to set collectors’ hearts racing, even in these tougher times, there’s no excuse to fall prey to the fleeting or unimaginative. The real joy lies in choosing watches that resonate with individuality and craftsmanship, pieces that spark that warm, fuzzy feeling of appreciation for the ingenuity at the beating heart of this industry.

A meme landed in my inbox recently showing an elated young man on a beach, arms raised, face aglow, captioned: “When you realise there’s more to life than dive watches.” Don’t get me wrong, I love a practical tool watch as much as anyone, and my Tudor Black Bay 58 continues to serve me faithfully. One of my highlights this year was visiting its birthplace, where I met the team who had hand-assembled my own BB back in 2020.

Tudor Black Bay 54 Lagoon Blue sand-textured dial (37mm) (Supplied)

While handling novelties at the annual fairs is a thrill, it’s the human encounters with the watchmakers and creatives behind the bench that are my true reason for attending. These exchanges are constant reminders that the stories and connections behind the craft are what sustain our curiosity and shape our choices.

Each year, brands are under pressure to present something new and eye-catching: it’s a business, after all. And, while working independently, it is always interesting to note the themes that co-emerge across brands and novelties. To illustrate some of these themes, the accompanying timepieces stand out among the favourites that capture the innovation and individuality of their makers in creative gestures that bring great joy and lasting moments of wonderment.

From left to right: H. Moser & Cie Pioneer Flying Hours, Jaeger-LeCoultre Reverso Tribute Nonantième “Enamel” and Van Cleef & Arpels Lady Arpels Bal des Amoureux Automate. (Supplied)

There’s been a complication renaissance, indicating a renewed appetite for haute horlogerie: exemplary are the Vacheron Constantin Les Cabinotiers Temporis Duo Grand Complication Openface, the automated Van Cleef & Arpels Lady Arpels Bal des Amoureux Automate, and the wafer-thin Bulgari Octo Finissimo Ultra Flying Tourbillon. The world’s first chronograph, created by Louis Moinet, is celebrated in the house’s new titanium 1816 featuring an integrated curvilinear bracelet.

Vacheron Constantin Les Cabinotiers Temporis Duo Grand Complication Openface (Supplied)

Louis Moinet Titanium 1816 (Supplied)

Among tourbillons and skeletonised complications, calendars and moon phases appear to be most prominent, presented in an array of unique configurations as reminders of our connection to natural cycles. The Parmigiani Fleurier Toric Perpetual Calendar and the H. Moser & Cie Endeavour Perpetual Calendar Smoked Salmon stand out for their restrained creative purity and bold minimalism. Darling among the independents, award-winning Malaysian-Swiss brand Ming’s 37.05 Lunatic is a futuristic take on its popular Moonphase.

From left to right: H. Moser & Cie Endeavour Perpetual Calendar Smoked Salmon, Raymond Weil Toccata Heritage Mechanical Silver and Parmigiani Fleurier Toric Quantième Perpétuel. (Supplied)

When it comes to purist aesthetics and exceptional execution, both the Raymond Weil Toccata Heritage and the Nomos Club Sport Neomatik Worldtimer offer sophisticated mechanical watchmaking at unbelievably accessible price points. Wherever you are in the world, Hermès makes a playful prompt to suspend time with its Cut Le Temps Suspendu.

Nomos Glashütte Club Sport Neomatik (Supplied)

Hermès Cut Le Temps Suspendu (Supplied)

Driven by wearability and nostalgia, downsizing (around 37-39 mm) and revivalism in contemporary reimaginings of 1970s and 1990s styles are expressed in shapely silhouettes and an expanded line-up of luxe sports models with integrated bracelets. The 100th anniversary of the Art Deco movement also inspired visits to archives, resulting in a number of delightful window watches “jumping” onto the scene, such as the Cartier Tank à Guichets, the Jaeger-LeCoultre Reverso Tribute Nonantième “Enamel” with its moon phases and digital semi-jumping hour, and the playful H. Moser Pioneer Flying Hours. Chopard’s L.U.C Quattro Spirit 25 jumping-hour in ethical rose gold features a luscious green straw-marquetry dial.

Chopard L.U.C Quattro Spirit 25 (Supplied)

Piaget Andy Warhol (Supplied)

These are accompanied by a return to precious metals, often two-tone, and a broad spectrum of colourful, textured, and stone dials with the prominence of green and earthy “mocha” tones building on the previous year’s offerings. Still, blue remains the firm favourite.

From left to right: ArtyA Purity Wavy HMS Mirror, Ressence Type 7 and MB&F LM1O1 EVO Green. (Supplied)

While I am a tad cynical about sustainability efforts in the industry, the more responsibly attuned have shifted their talk into more ethical product reality by upscaling the use of recycled steel and gold, responsible sourcing, and plant-based or upcycled materials for case and strap offerings. Most exciting, though, are the smaller independent watchmakers like Ressence, HYT, ArtyA, and MB&F, which push the envelope with an avant-garde approach to high-end watchmaking to save us from mainstream homogeneity. The watches among the nominated finalists in this year’s GPHG Awards certainly attest to this view.

HYT S1 5N Red Cobra (Supplied)

Whether your tastes lean toward the poetic precision of a calendar moonphase, the kinetic theatre of a flying tourbillon or the serene simplicity of a minimalist three-hander, 2025 has delivered timepieces that invite not just admiration but also emotional connection. Time to choose a watch that tells your time.

From the November issue of Wanted, 2025