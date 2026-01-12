Deloris Shirtless East Coast tradition of ‘ins and outs’  inspires life

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Dd120126 EASTERN CAPE ELEMENTS: Braaiing in the sky shirtless in January-- all local traditions. Picture: ALLY MALLIE

Aw! Everyone has gone home, except for us. Chintsa Bay was my home this summer season, and this week I rose from my grubbing on the ground in my soft cell-like tent, to live in the eyrie in the sky.

A magnificent wooden home, simple but a design feast with views up and down the coast.

You might think “larnies”. This could not be farther from the truth.

I was humbled by the raw commitment to the basic glory of East Coast culture.

A day in the life started with the sun rising like a pink rose, flooding the ocean zone with a silvery yellow shimmer.

Coffee, always good coffee, and then quiet contemplation.

The son asked the shirtless ballie — always shirtless for it is the Eastern Cape way — what was he doing?

“Sometimes I sit and think, sometimes I just sit,” he responds.

Or he is busy helping behind the counter breaking eggs or fixing and maintaining — also an Eastern Cape tradition so besmirched by tender corruption.

Today, as our shoal of seven swimmers works the backline 1km down the coastline heading in the Cefani direction, he is the old man of the sea.

He is a silhouette, dark wide-brimmed hat, safety vest and single-engine inflatable duck, working the water, watching over the group, eyes on how we shift, degroup and regather, how the swell draws up and occasionally an outsider klaps us.

“What happened to my warning!” exclaims B as she pops up from the froth.

We start in perfection: light south-west offshore breeze, blue sky, a few flecks of cloud.

Summer burns through the zenith. these are the pearler days. Winter’s format in summer’s backyard.

We push out to the backline — 140m exactly from the shore my new best big brother, a Garmin vivoactive 5, shows me.

And now, as we set off through the ocean wilderness, the adventure starts — wind chop and exposure.

It’s a real thing to describe humans being out of their comfort zone, the bed, the duvet, the slip-slops, doomscrolling, Take-a-Lot, Temu, the relentless propaganda dragon...

Say you are heading up a crack on a blank rockface, only one way to go, up, or you are out on your kitesurfing in crazed washing machine swell, or you break down on the N2 over the New Year, that is exposure.

Our skipper has a proper job. This bay is a shark sanctuary. Suddenly great whites are here, buzzing and bumping.

It’s the fifth anniversary of 48-year-old bodyboarder Rob Frauenstein’s disappearance on April 13, 2021.

The bite marks on his board — the only sign of how he died, suggested a large white.

So our boatie is not just sitting. He is on high alert. His loved ones and friends are in there, living their best lives.

Do we close the Kruger National Park because angry elephant bulls attack vehicles and trample people?

Do we close the N2 from Buffalo City to Durban because of the carnage? Most people who did not emigrate post-1994, said my late mentor and friend, former Dispatch editor Gavin Stewart, are stayers, the good hardy souls, the best Saffers.

But we are also goers, Gavin. We go for it. We get out and live. We are prepared to take the risk.

In our 60s and 70s, we are thinking how many summers do we have left?

How miserable would we feel if we did not do that swim, do that beach or bush walk, get into the sand, stick up the sun brolly and just do “ins and outs” — going into the surf and coming out and dozing on sandy towels, and then back into the energy — the roiling white foam and baking sun.

Do you suppurate between walls, or slather on the factor 50, and get out there?

FIERY: A tough Gloriosa superba or flame lily blossoms on Chintsa's five kilometre Biodiversity Trail. (SUPPLIED)

East Coast lifestyle is also about ins and outs — it’s a swim and home, walk the dogs on the beach and home, take Chintsa’s biodiversity trail, top out on a dune, race down, rip off kit and bathe and then trudge home up the hill and recover.

We take a ride to Hey Clay in the village and pick up our glazed pottery.

MY PERSONAL HEAVEN: A soggy dog, a wave-swished Chintsa Beach and there's no going home for this ocean-loving friend. Picture: ALLIE MALLIE (SUPPLIED)

The paint daubs and scratchings are now glossy and colours brilliant.

My egg cup is a yellow masterpiece, a ruby-lipped duck to be enjoyed for all those summers and winters!

Therapy for life! A very clever, meaningful activity.

We end up on the deck for brekkie. It’s breezy on top of the world, but my crew do not notice.

The chat moves from sharks to friendship.

As I write these words, the comet and G engage in a bit of bawdy banter I call “the East London girl coming out” or Mills & Boone!

It’s beyond splendid, and sorry for you, but our East Coast party moves to the next river this week.

And then it’s back to war, sorry work...