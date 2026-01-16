Tour taking music industry knowledge to communities

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Rapulana 'Malumewomdantso' Mothlabane, of Dastiano City gears up for the Music Industry Awareness Tour aimed to showcase local talent.

A music industry awareness tour is being rolled out, aimed at inspiring and educating young creatives while showcasing local talent across various Eastern Cape communities.

Dastiano City Artist Management Company and Inkanyamba Records are behind the initiative.

The city-to-city initiative will combine school visits, artist development workshops and live performances, taking music industry knowledge directly into communities where access to such opportunities is limited.

Dastiano City founder Rapulana “Malumewomdantso” Mothlabane said the decision to partner with Inkanyamba Records was strategic.

Alongside Lamla “YXng Vision” Chabeni, he brought on board Inkanyamba Records director Luthando Madikizela, citing his experience and industry networks.

“Though Madikizela is currently based in Johannesburg, he comes from the Eastern Cape and understands the challenges artists face here,” Mothlabane said.

“That made collaboration an easy decision for us.”

The tour builds on previous initiatives by Dastiano City.

In 2024, the company hosted a music studio camp facilitated by Zintle Kwaaiman, which attracted more than 2,000 applications from aspiring artists across the province.

Due to limited space, 78 participants were selected.

“The response alone showed us how hungry young people are for opportunities,” Mothlabane said.

“Even the music that came out of that camp has real potential, which confirmed that the talent is here, what’s often missing is guidance and access.”

The tour has been structured around two main components.

The first focuses on education and skills development through school visits and artist workshops.

Learners will be introduced to career options within the music and creative industries.

Sessions will cover basic aspects of the music business, including copyright, royalties, branding and distribution.

Workshops will also address performance skills, songwriting and professional conduct, with talks delivered by industry practitioners.

Speakers include Mpho, an SABC TV and Ukhozi FM presenter, who will speak on media careers and artist visibility.

Prince Masuku of Mazik Firm will focus on contracts and industry professionalism.

Lerato Tsotetsi, from Universal Music Group, will discuss major labels and international markets.

Masande Madikizela of Inkanyamba Records will address independent labels and grassroots development.

Mothlabane will speak on creative entrepreneurship and community-based music development.

The second component of the tour centres on live performances, which organisers say will provide exposure for emerging artists while offering practical stage experience.

Each event will feature a headline performer supported by local and up-and-coming musicians.

National artists Aubrey Qwana and Mawelele have been confirmed as headline acts.

Organisers said their participation would provide aspiring musicians with examples of career progression within the industry.

Additional local and supporting artists will be announced for each tour stop.

The tour is scheduled to begin on February 14 in KwaMaqoma and Cofimvaba/Komani, followed by Qonce and East London on February 28.

On March 7, the programme will move to Bizana and Kokstad, before concluding on March 14 in Port Alfred and Gqeberha.

Organisers said activities at each location would be adapted to local contexts to encourage community participation.

The tour targets high school pupils, emerging musicians, independent artists and community creatives.

Organisers said the aim was to improve understanding of music industry processes, build practical skills and strengthen local creative networks.

Mothlabane said the partnership between Dastiano City and Inkanyamba Records combined local reach with industry experience.

“Our goal is not just to entertain, but to equip young people with knowledge and opportunities that can help them build sustainable careers in music,” he said.