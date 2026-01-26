Of warships and wallflowers

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

WAR SHIP: The Iranian corvette IRIS Naghdi is spotted sailing in False Bay on January 15, 2026 in Cape Town, SA. Picture: Gallo Images/Die Burger/Jaco Marais

False Bay exerts a majestic and calming influence on those who are privileged enough to live along its curving shores.

For the trek fishermen, it’s a reliable source of yellowtail and haarders, even when they’re forced to compete with ski-boats sneaking ever closer to the beach and hordes of shrieking holidaymakers in the surf.

For surfers, it’s mostly a frustratingly placid lake with one-foot waves but markedly warmer water temps, often five to six degrees warmer than “the other side”.

It is also a low-drama bay — when one of the paddlers gets tipped from their ski in a gale-force downwind run and requires a hand from the NSRI, it actually makes the local news.

Occasionally, a fishing boat out of Kalk Bay will be swamped in the merciless southeaster.

A visiting sailboat may be plagued by engine failure and require a tow into Simonstown.

During the holiday peak, there are often sad scenes when the body of a drowned swimmer is recovered under the appalled gaze of hundreds of beachgoers.

Occasionally, there is a real mystery like the dozen or so empty survival suits found floating in the sea between St James and Seal Island.

Though the puzzle attracted endless speculation and some frightening theories, no credible explanation emerged.

Of course, the South African Navy (SAN) has its base in Simonstown, so there might be the odd corvette or even a frigate pottering around in the bay and perhaps even a submarine sunning itself off Clovelly.

Like the tourists, the navy is mainly out and about during good weather — a trend that has not gone unremarked by the many navy sceptics who appear glued to their binoculars just waiting for the sailors to put a foot wrong.

Many think that the navy’s preference for sunny skies and remaining in the bay is well-advised.

The submarine SAS Manthatisi ventured out to Kommetjie in September 2023 for a windy exercise involving winching people and gear with a helicopter.

Tragically, three crew members died in a “man overboard” incident. The board of inquiry attributed the disaster to “freak waves”.

Now, anyone who knows Kommetjie also knows that it’s awash with sailors, kreef fishermen, surfers and divers and the accident was on their doorstep.

Not a community that is easily hoodwinked about the causes of maritime mishaps.

And as it turns out, neither were some family members of the deceased.

Forced into legal action to get proper answers, they’ve yet to receive the full (now classified) report.

But for those of us who think that False Bay is enhanced by an attractive sprinkling of exotic warships, 2026 started with a treat in the form of the “Will for Peace” exercise hosted by SA but led by China from January 9 to 16.

Only military experts know the real reason for “naval manoeuvres”.

For the rest of us, it’s a chance to enjoy the simple thrill of military bands, flashy uniforms and the butterflies one gets from staring at the sharp end of missile launchers operated by Brics Plus buddies.

The Chinese were first to arrive in the impeccable Destroyer Tangshan.

At one point, she positioned a few hundred metres off the Glencairn quarry, now a shooting range.

Lunch-time tipplers speculated that perhaps she would enter a local shooting competition using her radar-guided, seven-barrel 30mm Gatling-style autocannon.

Maybe the Chinese couldn’t afford the range fee as they departed without even a practise shot.

Next came the elegant replenishment vessel Taihu, which took up position off Fish Hoek beach and impressed with her nightly illuminations.

One of the locals fired off a fake news story about an ill-fated yellowtail trade between the supply ship and the local trek fishermen.

Fortunately, the failed “influencer” didn’t know how to use the privacy button so only about six of his mates saw it and no harm was done.

It is difficult to grade the “Will for Peace” participant navies in terms of how badly they are disliked by the residents along the False Bay coastline, but a frontrunner soon emerged.

The Iranian Navy, never a poster child for peace and goodwill, sent the Naghdi, an elderly and now rusting corvette, the Makran, a tanker-like logistics vessel, and therefore less likely to cause offence, and the slightly more exciting Shahid Mahdavi which is part of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Navy (IRGN).

Unlike the regular navy, the IRGN is rooted in ideology and very much concerned with the security of the Iranian regime and the projection and advancement of its power.

The latter does seem to be teetering however.

The Shahid Mahdavi, steaming confidently around False Bay, was clearly showing a major middle finger to the West and anyone who thinks the Ayatollah might be due for his marching orders.

BIG BROTHER: Naval ships spotted at False Bay ahead of the Exercise Will For Peace on January 09, 2026. The January 9-16 "Will for Peace" drill was intended to deepen cooperation in support of peaceful maritime security initiatives. Picture: Gallo Images/ER Lombard (ER LOMBARD)

The whole saga blurred the lines between conventional naval diplomacy and chest thumping by ideologues who in other waters might have received the swift attention of a US military drone.

In an unfortunate twist of fate for the fleet and SA, the citizens of Tehran and other major Iranian cities chose this moment to take to the streets in protest against their declining economic conditions.

Predictably the regime responded with massive force, shooting and detaining thousands.

The massacres on the streets of Tehran seemed to prompt the South African government to review its guest list.

The minister of defence claimed that President Cyril Ramaphosa’s instruction that Iran should withdraw from the exercise was clearly communicated “to all parties concerned”.

But what that instruction actually specified was anyone’s guess.

So, the good folk of False Bay were just starting to celebrate that finally their president had done the right thing when it became apparent that the Iranians weren’t going anywhere.

The Shahid Mahdavi, with her distinctive narrow bridge and ominous dark grey paintjob, remained defiantly off Kalk Bay and Fish Hoek while the Makran sulked quietly in the sea mist down near Gordons Bay.

The tiny Naghdi tossed about miserably in a gale-force southeaster for no apparent purpose.

At this point some began to feel a bit sorry for our guests in the bay. Why invite your buddies to a party and then reduce them to wallflowers?

Of course, by this stage the whole naval event had deteriorated into a massive political and diplomatic fiasco so our Brics Plus partners were probably relieved to sail away at full steam.