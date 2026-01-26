Tbo Touch honoured by Mr Magic’s ‘greatest of all time’ praise

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Legendary radio personality Linda Sibiya, fondly known as Mr Magic, has given Metro FM heavyweight Tbo Touch his flowers, naming him Mzansi’s greatest radio presenter of all time (GOAT).

Linda made the bold declaration during his recent appearance on Podcast and Chill with MacG and Sol Phenduka, where he reflected on the impact of radio icons who have shaped the industry.

While acknowledging greats such as Thuso Motaung, DJ Fresh and Glen Lewis, Linda singled out Tbo Touch as his number one.

The moment quickly caught Tbo Touch’s attention, and he took to social media to express his appreciation for the recognition from a man he has long admired.

“I grew up listening to Linda Sibiya, and I will admit he inspired a part of my radio journey.

“Little did I know it was reciprocal,” Touch said.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, a clearly humbled Touch said the praise from Mr Magic meant more than words could express.

“I feel honoured to be mentioned by the GOAT himself, Linda Sibiya, that I am the GOAT, that I am his number one.

“Imagine being mentioned among the likes of Ntate Thuso Motaung, DJ Fresh (and) Glen Lewis — I mean, it’s really an honour,” he said.

The mutual admiration between the two radio giants has warmed the hearts of many listeners, with fans praising the moment as a powerful example of respect across generations in the broadcasting space.

With decades of influence between them, the exchange has again highlighted the rich legacy of SA radio and the icons who continue to inspire those behind the mic and beyond. — TimesLIVE