Hearing only gratitude in our adventure city

Some of the women bikers in East London on Saturday.

“300,” “232,” “210,” ”220,” “300.”

These pride-filled numbers rang out in Reef Cafe on Saturday.

They are top speeds in kilometres per hour reached by women bikers of East London, presumably on the track but I’m not asking.

Many of those who like to get all pious about this thrilling sport while vegetating in mundanity, love to tell us, “You are going to crash and burn!”, or how about “a great white shark is going to take you” said by a diver to open water swimmers.

A local freediver was squished into a crevice by a great white female, while another was hurled into the air by one in a moment of breach.

Yet, swimmers, touch wood, remain limbs intact.

But, in truth, it’s un-East London to go around fear-mongering like this.

We are an adventure city. For couch life, try another safe, rich, stable and boring city.

Just let these women bikers do their thing.

They are relishing being free, independent, yet held and loved by their partners, family, friends and community.

So much was made clear when these women taking part in the Women Riders World Rally chorused their appreciation for the on-road support they received from our city the moment they stopped.

This is both a sign of concern and tolerance. And encouragement.

I felt privileged to be with this group and had to have a chuckle at how one or two men who rode as “muscle” just could not help interjecting themselves into the conversation.

A PASSION THAT WILL NEVER DIE: A group of 15 women motorcyclists rode through East London on Saturday, swapping stories and life experiences while celebrating the adventure and freedom they say motorcycling provides them. (DELORES)

These were lakka okes and they clearly love their biker partners, but manne, sometimes … it’s just not our place or space.

It was tremendous fun to pass my notebook around and let them tell me by their own hand how biking made their hair blow back.

And I will, but first let’s pay homage to 98-year-old Lettie Stevens, my friends’ mom who I like to think slipped away into the arms of a greater glory with a prayer on her lips.

Her service at the Christian Centre did not fail to meet my expectations.

Funerals are like a laundry bag. The drawstring has been closed, but for a few hours, it is opened and out you flow, all your achievements, your idiosyncrasy, your character and values.

OK, some might be kept in a dark, cool place, but most of them are given a fond little airing.

And then, when we have wept, and laughed and been amazed, your life is given a shake, folded up, placed back in the bag — ashes to ashes, dust to dust, laundry in and laundry out.

It is just so phenomenal to learn so much about the dearly departed but this time, the lesson was unprecedented.

For Aletta Emma Stevens, nee Meyer, lived a life of perfect piety.

She was an unshakeable wall of prayer and positivity. Not loud mind you, just always quietly giving to everyone, her kids, the kids in the hood, anyone who needed some kindness. And prayer.

She would pray for every member of her family, by blood or association, and by name. And every night. Without fail.

Now I am cynical and critical. My job is to pick through the troubles and try to find the light, the truth, or get as close to it as I can.

Journalist’s call it hard news, because … it’s hard.

It means we get involved, all the muck, and the backbiting, the gossip and the slander.

It’s all part of the perfect dysfunctionality of our society.

It’s messy but we have a higher calling. We get dirty so you can get clean copy.

How does someone live perfectly filled with goodness, and did I say, gratitude?

And yet she did, and it had an awesome effect on her children and grandchildren.

They loved baking with gran. Always baking, always cooking, always supporting.

And always washing dishes. But why gran, why? Because a person who had no dishes to wash had no family, friends or loved ones at their table that night.

But she had a quirky side. Not put out for display for she and Frank were gentle, quiet, Christian folk.

Except when it came to Dolly Parton. “Now she’s got a pair of blossoms, hey Frank?” she apparently said.

SAFETY FIRST: The helmets of some of the women riders who gathered in East London over the weekend. (DELORES)

Her son Deon made it even simpler. Looking at his notes, he said: “An overview of who mom was …. Mmm, she was love and gratitude all wrapped up in Aletta Stevens. Okie dokey, moving on.”

Sublime. I am reminded of the gratitude diary of my creative friend during chemo.

Talking about cooking, in our small towns, bikers tend to look for that one homemade, passionista coffee, cake or pie shop.

If a town does not have one, something is wrong.

The Little Vintage Cafe in Stutterheim is that place.

A board with light encouragement: ”Today’s forecast is 100% chance of awesome”.

So much quirky colour and care, a sweet menu, and creative chef, but hey, what is that on the shelf among the many arts and crafts?

It’s an art-deco tea pot. This is a pot with a silver lid and bottom with some kind of ancient inner blanket for keeping it warm.

Its lid is bolted into the silver dome and it has a little silver bakkie thing for your loose-leaf tea. It was mine and I took it home to clean it up.

Under decades of old glue, I uncovered the words “”Ever-Hot” with its patent number and “Made in England”.

Look, colonialism appalls me. In fact the meltdown of the US under the Greenland-grabbing reign of orange Julius Caesar has brought up the role of colonial brutality and thievery like never before.

Odd byproduct, but useful. Democracy as we have known it will never be the same.

But people of a country are more than their leaders. All people, when not being pillaged by some politician or billionaire, are wonderful.

FREEDOM VIBRATIONS: Fifteen East London women motorcylists rode through the city in disciplined staggered formation from near Hemingways Mall to Reef Cafe on Saturday to celebrate riding together independent of a ‘male dominated’ motorcycle world. (DELORES)

So, I am in for my little tea pot. Actually, I think it was Athol Trollip who once posed in a Magwa tea plantation and we hacks all drew little pictures of him being a teapot with that famous song: “I am a little tea pot!” He started my new appreciation for tea pots!

Of course, the bike prof, to whom I sent my pot pic, then saw this as the kind of contest that happens after you drink too much tea, and started posting rows of spectacular tea and coffee pots which adorn his life.

Then I realised I also had a collection. But I lost something like 12-7. Meh.

So what did my notebook say when I got it back?

Here is a lightly edited selection: “Love riding. Sense of power, sense of freedom and fun” — Dianne.

“My goal was to have a Harley-Davidson before 50. Goal achieved. A passion that will never die” — Robyn.

“My bike is my therapist” — Lee-Ann.

“The wind and the sweet noise of the bike bring comfort” — Lisa

“Life is an adventure. Live in the moment” — Heidi.

“Riding is life. Had a wipeout in 2018. Five-and-a-half weeks in hospital but still riding strong” — Charmaine.

“Congratulations Marleen and Robyn. We are so proud of all the lady riders in the Eastern Cape” — Marguerite.

“My husband rides a bike to get away from his stress. Joke’s on him; his stress now rides too” — Bianca.

“I rode pillion for two years. Once on I never wanted to get off. I trust him so much, I can fall asleep on the back and know I am safe. Being on a bike is true trust, an amazing feeling of being free” — Jade.

“Riding my bike is super empowering. Time in my helmet is time I look forward to. Love the open road” — Marleen.

“Retired. Love the freedom of riding” — Heather.

I am hearing gratitude, whether you are 22 or 98.