Surfing the toughest waves with the delicate touch of a surgeon, the Aussie way

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

I am a little jealous of my friend Dr Phil Chapman — and then also not jealous.

At age 60, Phil is in ripping good shape and on a good day he can still put in six or eight hours of water time.

He has a ready smile and laughs a lot and I am tempted to think that he has got life made. However, in amongst the mist in his eyes, I can also see pain, soft marks of trauma, quiet fatigue of crisis and adrenaline and the kind of stuff that genius would have to live with.

Phil is a surgeon and he is trying to pull back a little and enjoy just a bit more family, but he runs emergency medicine and critical care at Busselton Health in Western Australia. When he is not doing that, one of his favourite waves is Shipsterns in Australia.

It is hard to describe to non-surfers what Shipsterns is like. It is a gargantuan right-breaking monster wave and Phil is a goofy foot, with his back to the face of the wave. Natural foot with your chest facing the ride is easier.

Easy does not seem to work for Phil.

That Phil is still surfing this break is a testimony to phenomenal good health. One might think that after a steady diet of adrenaline in emergency health, Phil might want to surf Waikiki on a 9’0” longboard? Some guys are just built differently

This wave dredges up over shallow rock slab reef and throws tube rides that in my mind are best surveyed from afar. Like in the pages of a magazine. Even my nightmares will not go so far as to put me in the water at Shipsterns.

Then there is the not too small issue of how the break gets its name. This wave slams into the foot of a cliff as it passes and the geography does not look far different from the stern of a giant ship.

That Phil is still surfing this break is a testimony to phenomenal good health. One might think that after a steady diet of adrenaline in emergency health, Phil might want to surf Waikiki on a 9’0” longboard? Some guys are just built differently.

In amongst all of this Phil is the founding member of “Surfing Doctors”, with their headquarters in Jawa Jiwa in Gland.

In history past, surfers have been searching for exotic destinations, especially in areas like Java and Indonesia, and were sometimes accused of a lack of respect for local culture, no contribution, hedonism, consumption and departure. But Phil and his likeminded friends like to give something back, creating a better world and a better way.

Having travelled the surfing world extensively, Phil says one of the most frightening things that can happen to you is to be in a bad place, in a difficult position and have no family and friends around you. He has seen this first-hand and been on site to help.

Sure, my buddy is in great shape and he has had many unbelievable adventures — but the ordinary day of an emergency surgeon is beyond hard and the persistent responsibility of life and death at your fingertips is an unfathomable ask

No surprise, considering the kind of waves he surfs, Phil has seen a couple of surfers smashed into the reef so hard that their pelvises have been broken, not unlike that of a car crash — only after a car crash you don’t have to swim home through rough white water.

If this does happen to you, heaven forbid, Phil and Surfing Doctors are your guys. Phil’s mantra for life and in his profession is “relax, assess, react”. His own personal worst injuries have been fractured ribs and having his face smashed in at his home break North Point.

Phil is married to Robyn from Gonubie, East London. They met when he was an intern at Frere Hospital after he qualified as a surgeon and did his community years here, making many friends at Nahoon Reef. They have two children: daughter Holly, 13, and son Blake, 12.

It is not lost on Phil that life is a wonderful ride and he has friends on beaches all over the world.

I think I first met Phil about 40 years ago at South African Universities surfing and then later on at the Seal Point Quadrangular and such like. I do not think I have seen Phil in the last 25 or 30 years, but last week we caught up for lunch at Beachbreak Cafe and the conversation was easy and full of humour.

Phil’s in-laws live across the road from me. The connection is close and I am blessed to call Phil Chapman a friend.

Sure, my buddy is in great shape and he has had many unbelievable adventures — but the ordinary day of an emergency surgeon is beyond hard and the persistent responsibility of life and death at your fingertips is an unfathomable ask.

Perhaps respect, not jealousy, is where I am at. Phil deserves every wave he gets. Aloha brother.

Daily Dispatch