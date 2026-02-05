East London-born actor marks career milestone with role in ‘Bridgerton’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

East London-born actor Masali Baduza is steaming up the small screen in the latest season of Bridgerton with her performance of a queer character in the ground-breaking Netfix period romance series.

Baduza, 28, who heard she had scored the sought-after role while she was at her family’s East London home, said she was a fan of the hit show before being cast as Michaela Stirling in the fourth season which premiered in January.

Though she left East London when she was five, she has a tenuous connection to the theatre scene in the city — her parents’ first date was at the Guild Theatre!

Acclaimed for her magnetic screen presence, emotional depth and ability to portray layered, compelling characters, Baduza gained international recognition for her breakout lead role as Nomalanga Dube in the BBC/Peacock series Noughts + Crosses where her performance was praised for its strength, vulnerability and quiet intensity.

Her growing international profile was further elevated with her appearance in the historical epic, The Woman King (2022), and she recently featured in the Netflix romantic drama, Love & Wine, adding contemporary storytelling to her body of work and proving her versatility across genres.

Joining Bridgerton as Michaela, an independent and well-travelled character who becomes central in the show’s queer storyline, marks a significant milestone in her career and introduces her to an even wider international audience.

Daily Dispatch asked her:

Can you trace back your love of acting to East London?

I moved from East London when I was five years old, so my influencers/mentors came later in my schooling career in Cape Town and Pretoria.

However, my parent’s first date was at the Guild Theatre to watch John Kani and Winston Ntshona in Athol Fugard’s “Sizwe Banzi is Dead”.

Where did you matriculate and how did it come about that you went to study at the New York Film Academy?

I matriculated from St Mary’s DSG in Pretoria. The NYFA [New York Film Academy] came to Joburg to hold auditions for the school. I auditioned, got in and got a scholarship to study there.

My dream was to spend my days acting and it’s come true.

Does your family still live in East London and what was their response when you landed your role in ‘Bridgerton’?

My parents live in East London and most of my family lives in the Eastern Cape.

My family was very excited for me landing Bridgerton. I got the call when I was home and my mom, sister and I were screaming after I got off the phone.

Appearing in ‘Bridgerton’ means wearing lavish dresses and ornate headpieces. Please tell us what it is like to wear them, how long it takes in the dressing room and how they colour your performance.

It’s so much fun getting dressed into character every day I’m on set. One of my favourite parts of the process is going in for costume fittings with the team.

I love watching the ideas of the dresses take shape from conception to the final product.

It takes at least 30 minutes to get dressed into Michaela. Which is a long time, but every piece of clothing and jewellery is so specific and adds in bringing her to life.

The little things make her more real and grounded to me, which in turn helps me give a more authentic performance.

Masali Baduza Pictures: SUPPLIED (SUPPLIED)

Can you tell us about Michaela Stirling, the character you play?

Michaela Stirling is an independent, bold and adventurous young woman in the Regency era, which are qualities that are rare to find in that society. She doesn’t play by society’s rules and that makes her an outsider.

She’s a queer woman who is finding ways of living and experiencing joy in a world that doesn’t recognise her.

Were you a fan of the series before landing the role? And what was it like to hear the role was yours? Was it a dream role for you?

I was! I fell in love with Daphne and Simon with the rest of the world in 2020.

Getting the role was a dream come true because I grew up watching Shonda Rhimes productions such as Grey’s, The Fixer and How To Get Away With Murder and I wished so badly to be part of creating those worlds.

I also grew up loving Pride and Prejudice, Downton Abbey and Reign so getting to be part of a period piece is a bucket list achievement for me.

Did you have to learn to ballroom dance? How did that go?

Not yet. I’m excited to learn ballroom from the wonderful Jack Murphy — the show’s choreographer in future seasons. This past season, Michaela had a different type of dance to perform and that was a treat because I love Jack so much.

What is it like to be a South African on set? Are you the only one?

Haha! I’m not the only South African on set.! Our lovely B-cam operator is a South African powerhouse — Ashlea Downes. It’s comforting to have her there — she reminds me of a piece of home abroad.

Which ‘Bridgerton’ cast members have you gelled with and are now your friends?

Hannah [Dodd] is a wonderful person, inside and out. She’s really been my support and shoulder to lean on in this whole experience. Victor [Alli] and Claudia [Jessie] are so funny and so much fun to be around and Yerin [Ha] and Michelle [Mao] have been so kind to me.

Masali Baduza Pictures: Sean Shannon Photography (Sean Shannon Photography)

How are you going to deal with fame and being recognised in the streets?

I’m quite shy in my personal life so I’m not sure.

Are you loving the glamour of all the premieres and which ones have you attended so far?

I love dressing up so that aspect has been fun. I’ve attended the Paris and Cape Town premieres.

What is next in the pipeline?

I’m not sure yet but I’m excited to see what’s in store.