Experts explain how you can help your suicidal teens

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Operations director at Sadag, Cassie Chambers, says mental health services do not have to cost an arm and a leg and are highly accessible. Stock image

Teen Suicide Prevention Week, which ran from February 8 to 14, might be over, but the need to find help for children in need never ends.

Teen suicide is a serious and growing public health concern in South Africa. Research by the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag) shows that nearly one in five high school pupils has attempted suicide at least once.

About 24% of teens in grades 8 to 11 report prolonged feelings of depression and hopelessness — key risk factors linked to suicidal thoughts and behaviour.

“These statistics represent real young lives and families,” says Roshni Parbhoo-Seetha, Sadag project manager for education. “Too many teens tell us they do not feel heard or taken seriously. ‘We Hear You — Silalele’ is about creating spaces where teens feel genuinely listened to, without judgment.”

Signs of depression someone could look out for are withdrawing or isolating themselves from friends, not wanting to do things they used to enjoy or a drastic drop in their work or school standard. — Sadag operations director Cassie Chambers

This does not just affect the children going through it but also their guardians and parents. Sadag operations director Cassie Chambers says there may be signs parents can spot when their children are experiencing symptoms that might lead to self-harm. This also applies to teachers, friends, or other family members who notice a concerning change in behaviour.

Chambers says a clear sign can be found in someone who mentions suicide and how they feel things would be better if they died. This includes suicide notes posted on social media. Another leading cause is undiagnosed or untreated depression.

“Signs of depression someone could look out for are withdrawing or isolating themselves from friends, not wanting to do things they used to enjoy, or a drastic drop in their work or school standards, if they’re not doing well and they’re failing tests or not going to classes anymore.”

She also warns of behavioural signs such as being agitated and quick to cry, as well as drastic changes in sleeping and eating patterns. While teens might need more sleep and rest, Chambers suggests taking note of constant naps or a lack of feeling energised as these signs progress over two to four weeks.

Adolescents are typically the most at risk, with many feeling that killing themselves might be the easiest solution to their problems, and depression among the causes. “There are other causes that relate to alcohol or drug use. We know alcohol is a depressant, so it lowers our mood, and with substance use, it can lead to more risky behaviour and more psychosocial issues.”

Online bullying is among the issues faced by children today that can lead to depression. (123RF/ vinnstock)

Among the issues Chambers identified in the calls and conversations they have had with at-risk youth are:

falling out with romantic partners and best friends;

family issues;

bullying; and

grief and loss of friends and family.

Suicide attempts can be frightening and call for immediate professional help to help formulate an action plan to support the child.

“Make sure you are part of that process and you are supporting them. You need to really listen to them and show them you are going to figure it out together with them.”

Chambers says this helps children who might need medication feel supported, especially if they need to communicate any difficult feelings they need to express.

She also suggests removing dangerous firearms and pills and ensuring “their ecosystem of support” can help prevent repeated attempts.

It’s just about picking up the phone and reaching out to get that support. Don’t let finances hold you back from getting the help that’s needed. There are a lot of organisations that can help. — Sadag operations director Cassie Chambers

Financial strains can also create the assumption that the necessary care might be expensive, but Chambers says this is a misconception.

“While there are things such as medical health benefits available through medical schemes and, of course, private hospital care, there are also a lot of different ways to access care.”

These include counsellors made available freely at schools. They can also look into teams of professionals made available at hospitals and clinics that can help the family cope. Sadag also offers services for free.

“It’s just about picking up the phone and reaching out to get that support. Don’t let finances hold you back from getting the help that’s needed. There are a lot of organisations that can help.”

For anyone experiencing issues and needing help from Sadag, visit its website at sadag.org for more information.