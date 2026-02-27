FREE TO READ | Resilient homes, smarter living

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Resilience has become one of the most valuable features a South African home can have. It is no longer just about how a space looks, but how well it performs under pressure.

From heavier rainfall and rising energy costs to ageing infrastructure and daily load shedding, our homes are being tested in new ways. Renovation, in this context, is less about major overhauls and more about making smart, informed improvements that protect your home over time.

This first EasyDIY issue of 2026 focuses on the essentials that matter most. We unpack the tools every homeowner should have on hand, examine why roofing standards are under renewed scrutiny and share practical maintenance guidance that helps prevent small problems from turning into expensive repairs. These are not glamorous upgrades, but they are the ones that quietly make homes safer, more efficient and longer lasting.

At the same time, resilience does not mean compromising comfort or style. We explore renovation trends shaping 2026, from colour choices that transform living spaces to bathroom fittings that balance design with water efficiency. These features show how thoughtful decisions can future-proof your home without requiring a full renovation.

Smarter living also takes centre stage. With plug-and-play smart home technology now widely available, homeowners and tenants can enhance convenience, security and energy management in under an hour, with no rewiring or specialist installation required.

EasyDIY has always been about empowering South Africans to take control of their spaces with confidence. As we step into 2026, that commitment remains the same: practical advice, achievable projects and smarter ways to build homes that are ready for whatever comes next.

Raina Julies

Browse through the full magazine below (zoom in or go full screen for ease of reading):