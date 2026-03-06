Lady Marmalaide offers a sweet experience

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

EXPERT ASSISTANCE: East London bridal company Lady Marmalaide has been helping brides-to-be find the perfect wedding dress for 10 years.

At the heart of East London’s Lady Marmalaide bridal company is the bride-to-be’s satisfaction with her wedding dress.

And that is Mandy Seymour’s prime job.

It is a one-on-one task that Mandy has specialised in since Marmalaide launched 10 years ago, and it remains the boutique’s main goal.

The boutique proudly sources its dresses internationally, working with designers from Europe, Ukraine and other parts of the world to bring a curated and distinctive collection to local brides.

“We always advise our customers to try to take a few months short of a year to get started with plans, and the most important one is the dress.

“It has to suit the bride of the future in every way.

“Comfort, cost and looks. By creating a decent time buffer, and with our assistance, it is very unlikely that the bride will walk into the church or other place of worship not feeling 100% comfortable.”

Seymour is more than aware that her job of finding the perfect dress can make or break the bride’s special day.

If wedding preparations are not seamless, the bride is likely to feel tense. The potential reasons include dresses that do not fit the budget or the body.

She said that with more than 10 years in the industry, her experience with satisfied clients has left her confident that potential brides will leave her shop highly satisfied.

“A blend of creating a relaxed and professional atmosphere builds a level of trust in us helping find her a perfect wedding dress.

“Working with Marmalaide and our seamstress staff has a motto: ‘Let’s find your perfect dress!’”

Among the shop’s offerings are exclusive international wedding gowns from France and Ukraine. Their seasons start a full year before South Africa’s wedding rush.

Lady Marmalaide Bridal offers brides-to-be a one-on-one bridal experience from start to finish. The boutique prides itself on exceptional, personalised service and aims to make every bride feel like the most important person from the moment she walks through the door.

The studio is nestled in a quiet, relaxing location in the heart of Bonnie Doon, East London — a true home away from home. It can comfortably host up to six people, including the bride-to-be.

The team is relaxed, warm and welcoming. Depending on preferences, they offer various one-on-one consultations by appointment only.

The friendly and experienced consultants have a meticulous eye for detail and will listen carefully and advise honestly on various styles and options.

Celebrating 10 years in business marks a significant milestone for Lady Marmalaide, reflecting a decade of growth, dedication and continued support from the local community.

The boutique looks forward to providing beautiful dresses and memorable bridal experiences for East London brides for many years to come.