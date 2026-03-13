GIG GUIDE | Buffalo City Metro

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Friday, March 13

Royal Riders Rally

The Royal Riders Motorcycle Club hosts the Royal Riders Rally at Buffalo City Stadium in East London until Sunday. The event, themed Bikers Against Poverty, combines motorcycle culture with community outreach and includes a charity countdown on Saturday. Weekend passes cost R200, with a R100 discount for students with valid ID. Car access costs R50 and cooler boxes (25-litre limit, cans only, no glass) are R50.

For inquiries, contact 072-358-8253 or on 076-160-5529.

Once on This Island — final shows

Stirling High School’s production of Once on This Island, an off-Broadway musical set on a Caribbean island where the community is divided by social class, is on at the East London Guild Theatre tonight until Saturday. There are two performances on Saturday - a matinee at 11.30am as well as the evening show at 7pm.

Tickets: R100–R120, with discounts for students and pensioners. Available via Webtickets or at Shoprite and Checkers.

Saturday, March 14

Carbon MC Family Fun Day

The Carbon MC Family Fun Day takes place from 9am at The Circle on Gonubie Main Road. The community “Dayjol” features a beer tent, music, lucky draws and a range of stalls, including food prepared by an international chef. Family activities include a children’s zone with jumping castles, a dunk tank, a slip-and-slide and face painting.

Entry: R50 adults, R10 children.

Link FM Family Market Day

The 5th Annual Family Market Day hosted by Link FM runs from 9am to 3pm at Beacon Bay Country Club. The event features more than 60 food and craft stalls, live entertainment and an on-site broadcast. Activities include jumping castles, pony rides, car displays, a tug-of-war competition and a chilli-eating contest.

Entry: R10 adults, R5 children. Vendor stalls: R200 via the Link FM vendor application.

Sunday, March 15

Booshle G — ‘I Was Never Alone’ album tour

Booshle G launches the I Was Never Alone album tour at Crawfords Beach Lodge in Chintsa from 12 noon. The beachside show includes a performance by international duo Jack and the Weatherman at 2pm, followed by Booshle G at 3pm. The event is family-friendly, though under-18s must be accompanied by a guardian. Card-only payments apply.

Tickets are sold out; follow official social media pages for updates.

Wednesday, March 18

Bingo Night — Table 58

Table 58 hosts its weekly Bingo Night with registration from 5.30pm and games starting at 6.30pm.

Cost: R25 per bingo sheet. Bookings: 043-748-2815.

Saturday, March 21

Ziveze Mbongi Concert

The Ziveze Mbongi Concert celebrates its fifth anniversary at the Guild Theatre from 4pm to 7pm under the theme Sithatha Amandla Amatsha (Restoration). The event features 26 poets and storytellers, with a special performance by Zintle Kwaaiman. Guests are encouraged to wear traditional attire.

Tickets: R120 general, R300 VIP. Bookings: Nolinothi Ntombezinyanya on 078-926-7542 or Siphosethu Nongena on 079-342-5434. Tickets are also available via Computicket.

Petals and Paint for a Purpose

St Bernard’s Hospice hosts a fundraising painting event from 2pm to 4pm at its charity shop in Southernwood. The guided floral painting session includes all materials, refreshments and sweet treats.

Tickets: R299, with R100 from each ticket supporting hospice care services. Bookings: Emilia on 076-833-1072.

Selborne College Colour Run & Market Day

The Selborne College Colour Run & Market Day starts at 10am from the Selborne campus. Participants can enjoy a non-competitive 5km fun run or walk with colour stations along the route. The event raises funds for the Selborne Rowing Club and will include a market with food stalls, handcrafted goods and local produce.

Tickets: R100 online (until March 20) or R120 on the day via Quicket.

