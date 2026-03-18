Poetry celebration a platform to promote indigenous culture and storytelling

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PROUD OF THEIR HERITAGE: Pheliswa Nonfengu is bringing 26 poets in one roof to celebrate indigenous languages at the Guild theatre on Saturday.

Poet and author Pheliswa Nonfenu is preparing to host the fifth anniversary of the Ziveze Mbongi Concert, a poetry showcase for indigenous voices and storytelling.

The event will take place at the Guild Theatre on March 21 from 4pm to 8pm, with the theme Sithatha Amandla Amatsha (Restoration).

This year’s celebration will bring together 26 poets, creating a space where artists can share poetry reflecting on identity, healing and renewal.

The programme will include a guest performance by artist Zintle Kwaaiman.

Poetry is soul food that heals and provokes emotions

Over the years, the event has grown into an important platform that celebrates the spoken word while encouraging poets to express themselves and connect with audiences through storytelling and performance.

“The Ziveze Mbongi Concert is a celebration of diversity in poetry,” Nonfenu said.

“Poetry is soul food that heals and provokes emotions.”

Nonfenu, also known by her poetic name Nolinothi Ntombezinyanya, was born in Noupoort and raised in Mdantsane, where she lives today.

She describes herself as an imbongi yosiba, a praise poet who writes and performs poetry rooted in indigenous tradition.

She is also the founder of the Ziveze Mbongi Literary Arts Institute, which focuses on preserving and promoting indigenous poetry and storytelling traditions.

Through the institute, Nonfenu established the Ziveze Mbongi Concert as well as the Ziveze Mbongi High School Poetry Competition.

The competition mentors young poets and helps transfer indigenous poetry skills to the next generation.

“Our journey started with the high school poetry competition. We want young people to understand their language, culture and creative voice.”

Each year the poetry competition and the concert create opportunities for poets to develop their skills and perform in front of live audiences.

Nonfenu said the initiatives were aimed at preserving, developing and elevating indigenous poetry and oral traditions among young people.

“In 2026, we celebrate five years of Ziveze Mbongi,” she said.

“This special concert will bring poets together to celebrate indigenous languages and the power of poetry.”

The project is supported by the National Arts Council of SA, which recognises the importance of supporting indigenous poetry traditions.

We want these art forms to grow, not fade away, to receive opportunities and be respected like other art forms

Nonfenu said the support helped to ensure that poetry, particularly forms such as Imbongi yosiba (pen poet) and Imbongi yomthonyama (praise singer), continued to grow and received recognition.

“We want these art forms to grow, not fade away, to receive opportunities and be respected like other art forms.”

Beyond performance, the concert also aims to address social issues affecting communities.

The 2026 programme will highlight themes such as mental health awareness, gender-based violence and disability inclusion.

Nonfenu believes poetry can be a powerful tool.

“Through this platform we believe that poetry heals the world,” she said.

Inclusivity is also an important part of the programme.

The concert will feature Lungisa Nqolovu, an Imbongi yomthonyama who lives with a visual disability.

His participation highlights the importance of creating opportunities for artists with disabilities and ensuring they are recognised within the arts sector.

“His presence reminds us that disability does not limit talent, creativity or the power of indigenous poetry.”

Organisers hope the event will continue to grow as a space where poetry, culture and community come together, keeping the spirit of indigenous storytelling alive for future generations.

Tickets are available from Computicket at R120 each.

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