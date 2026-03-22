IN THE GARDEN | Bauhinia survives by the roadside and will thrive in your garden

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Bauhinia galpinii, which is endemic to parts of eastern and southern Africa, where its popular name is 'pride of De Kaap' may be described as a multi-stemmed shrub or small tree which bears flowers in large numbers clustered near the ends of its branches. Pictures: TATIANAGERUS/WIKIMEDIA

A common trait among gardeners is that they “steal with their eyes”.

Hence the attraction of visiting gardens when they are on show.

If they see an attractive plant or are inspired by an idea in another garden, they covet it.

But rather than stealing the plant (hopefully not) they take home “the picture of it in their head” to reproduce the image for themselves or find and grow the same plant, in their own garden.

That’s how it’s been for me, often. And, for example, every time I spot the Bauhinia galpinii or Pride of De Kaap in flower, I promise myself to find a source for them.

I’m reminded of how much I would love to grow this plant each time I drive past the centre island bed dividing the lanes on the busy N2 highway leading towards Hemingways Mall where they are growing.

I’ve seen these Bauhinias too growing in the wild beside the road “in the bush” along the N2 which travels to Mthatha.

From spring to late summer, the shrub or small tree produces a cover of eye-catching exquisite red brick to deep crimson orchid-like flowers.

Bauhinia galpinii may be described as a multi-stemmed shrub or small tree which bears flowers in large numbers clustered near the ends of its branches.

Unfortunately, these plants I see each year in spring and summer and covet are growing in quite a tricky spot for me to stop and take a cutting with the traffic rushing by.

But what this tells me about this shrub is that if it is growing quite happily on the traffic island and on the N2 roadside it does not need special growing conditions to thrive.

Bauhinia do enjoy warm humid conditions to grow. Our climate in the Eastern Cape is perfect for them.

They can tolerate full sunny conditions but prefer to be planted in the semi-shade.

The tree/shrub has non-invasive roots which means they may be grown close to buildings and may be trimmed to a size or shape that suits your needs.

As well as a tree or large shrub, the plant may be used as a hedge or barrier plant against fences.

Bauhinia galpinii is known for its longevity. It can live up to 20 to 35 years but can reach 120 years old.

Though its flowering period is from September to March it does flower sporadically throughout the year, producing vivid crimson to deep apricot flowers.

After flowering, it produces long seed pods, and when they are “ripe” they make a loud cracking sound as they open to disperse the seed.

Propagation

The seeds germinate easily but young plants should be protected for their first two years of growth.

Soak the seeds in water overnight to soften the outer casing and encourage them to germinate more easily.

They may be grown from semi-hardwood cuttings in mid-summer.

Soil requirements

Its perfect growing conditions are in acidic soil that needs to be well-draining and fertile. They generally are easy to grow, requiring minimal care.

Uses

Bauhinia galpinii has a large sprawling habit and, in its wild state behaves like a climber sprawling through trees and shrubs.

It is suited to growing down embankments and may be used too to cover a pergola where, when it is not in flower, it offers evergreen shade.

The plant also provides a subject for a container but needs to be watered and fed regularly and trimmed to keep it in shape.

Bird, wildlife and butterfly magnet. Bauhinia galpinii are an asset to the eco-friendly garden, as they attract and provide a secure habitat for birds, butterflies and bees.

The plant is associated with the orange-barred Playboy butterfly and the brown Playboy butterfly.

The larvae of these butterflies feed on the seeds of the Bauhinia which you may see by the small holes in the seeds. The small butterflies emerge through these holes.

The plant does have medicinal properties but is grown more for its ornamental appeal.

Pruning

The trees may be trimmed into shape after flowering or in the dormant season.

Also keep them healthy and in shape by removing dead or diseased branches immediately as they occur.

Though the plant is deciduous, in our climate it does not lose all its leaves in winter, but does so in colder climates which have frost when all its leaves drop off, leaving a naked framework.

Planting in the garden

This year, when I spotted the Bauhinia in flower again, Floradale Nurseries had showcased the plant on its Facebook information page at the same time. So, I was able to order it from them.

Actually, not one plant, but three.

Why three plants?

It’s a designer trick. I learnt it from a landscape architect while attending one of his courses.

That you group plants (or garden features), colours and heights in groups of three.

This mimics nature and its randomness, making the planting look more natural.

Aesthetically it also creates harmony, balance, interest and rhythm around the garden.

This grouping is pleasing as it imitates patterns in nature and appears less static.

Groups of three also support pollinators as they feel better inclined to visit flowers that are similar.

The groups of three could have in common their colour, shape and form.

Think of a group of three silver-leafed plants mixed with three purple flowering species and the same number in an apricot colour.

The mix could be a trio which has texture or a group of the same colour and another of the same height.

This makes the combinations appear lively and natural as you would see in nature.

You can increase the number of groupings if you have a bigger space to fill. But adhere to odd numbers.

Always avoid planting in straight lines or rows; rather, use a zigzag pattern.

If you took note of the trees in the parking spaces around St Dominic’s Hospital you would have been distracted by the beautiful Bauhinia variegata tree or Orchid tree with the exquisite orchid shape flowers it produces.

Unfortunately, this tree has been planted extensively around SA and as it has grown so easily and extensively from seed it is considered invasive.

Bauhinia galpinii, which is endemic to parts of eastern and southern Africa, where its popular name is 'pride of De Kaap' may be described as a multi-stemmed shrub or small tree which bears flowers in large numbers clustered near the ends of its branches. Picture: FANWEN/WIKIMEDIA (COMM)

Bauhinia galpinii, which is endemic to parts of eastern and southern Africa, where its popular name is 'pride of De Kaap' may be described as a multi-stemmed shrub or small tree which bears flowers in large numbers clustered near the ends of its branches. Pictures: TATIANAGERUS/WIKIMEDIA (Comm)

Bauhinia galpinii, which is endemic to parts of eastern and southern Africa, where its popular name is 'pride of De Kaap' may be described as a multi-stemmed shrub or small tree which bears flowers in large numbers clustered near the ends of its branches. Picture: FANWEN/WIKIMEDIA (Comm)

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