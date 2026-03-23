Mobile gallery brings rural artists to city audiences

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Nozipho Mbembe, a poet, visual artist and part-time actress, founded Isingqi Sabantwana in 2015 to nurture children’s creativity and skills.

Five Eastern Cape crafters will take their work directly to the public through a mobile art exhibition set to travel across Buffalo City later this month.

The exhibition will be housed in an eight-tonne truck converted into a moving gallery, making stops at key locations including the beachfront, Balfour Park in Vincent and the Miriam Makeba Centre.

The initiative, led by Isingqi Sabantwana NPO founder Nozipho Mbembe, in collaboration with Bon Fyah NPO creative director Theo Pluto, will run from March 27 to 28.

It aims to give artists from rural areas and townships a platform to showcase their work — an opportunity many struggle to access through traditional gallery spaces.

The crafters will showcase different mediums, including grasswork, woodwork, textiles, ceramics and beadwork — Nozipho Mbembe, Isingqi Sabantwana NPO founder

Mbembe said the idea was born out of a need to create more consistent opportunities for crafters and artists working outside formal structures.

“Craft is very wide. The crafters will showcase different mediums, including grasswork, woodwork, textiles, ceramics and beadwork,” she said.

“The truck will be decorated as a gallery.

“It will stop for two hours at each location so people can come in, engage with the work and experience it up close.”

The participating artists come from the OR Tambo, Joe Gqabi and Alfred Nzo districts, as well as Buffalo City Metro, bringing together a range of cultural influences and artistic traditions.

Mbembe said a lack of sustained support remained one of the biggest barriers facing artists in rural communities.

“The biggest challenge is that there are no consistent programmes for artists and crafters in rural areas and townships,” she said.

“We are passionate about art, but we often don’t develop the business side of it.

“That is why many artists are not able to access funding or participate in programmes that can help them grow.”

She said the project was not only about the exhibition, but also development.

Through a partnership with Art Versatile, participating crafters will be offered the opportunity to take part in skills development programmes linked to their respective mediums, with the aim of helping them improve their production and gain accredited certification.

Mbembe said there were also plans to support the artists beyond the mobile fair.

“We want to take these crafters further and create more opportunities for them.

“One of the goals is to have them showcase their work at the National Arts Festival in Makhanda,” she said.

Pluto said the initiative was also aimed at shifting perceptions around crafting and its place in the broader arts sector.

“There’s a notion that crafting is just a hobby and not a recognised art form, and I find that very problematic,” he said.

“The mobile craft fair is about dismantling that idea and showing that these artists can produce work on a level that is suitable for exhibition.”

He said access to traditional gallery spaces was limited for many artists, particularly those based in rural areas.

“Gallery spaces are often inaccessible to people who practise craft, especially those outside urban centres.

“This project takes the art directly to the people,” he said.

Pluto also highlighted structural challenges within the creative industry, saying a lack of sustainable support limited growth.

“There are no proper support structures that allow for long-term development in the creative industry.

“Funding is inconsistent and often comes with strict conditions,” he said.

“The way funding is structured does not always improve the livelihoods of artists.

“Many end up working from hand to mouth, waiting for the next opportunity.”

Despite these challenges, he said the Eastern Cape was rich in artistic talent.

“The province has so much to offer, but it is difficult for artists to be seen beyond their immediate communities.

“People tend to work in isolation, and exposure is limited,” he said.

He said the mobile fair was intended to bridge that gap by creating visibility and encouraging collaboration.

“I hope this initiative receives support from the relevant structures and stakeholders so it can grow into something bigger,” he said.

Organisers are calling for broader backing from both government and private sector partners, with the aim of establishing the mobile craft fair as an annual event.

“We want this to become a sustainable platform that can attract artists and audiences from across the province.”

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