HEALTHY HABITS | Your daily habits matter more than your actual age

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JUST A NUMBER: While genetics play a role in ageing, lifestyle choices have a powerful influence on how quickly or slowly the body declines.

For decades, age has been treated as a simple number — the number of years you’ve been alive.

But in the world of modern health and wellness, a new concept is gaining attention: biological age.

Unlike chronological age, which cannot be changed, biological age reflects how well your body is actually functioning.

And for many people, the two numbers are not the same.

It is entirely possible to be 45 years old chronologically, but have the heart health, strength and energy levels of someone much younger — or, conversely, much older.

This shift in thinking is changing the way we approach fitness, health and ageing.

Biological age refers to the condition of your body’s systems, rather than the number of candles on your birthday cake.

It takes into account factors such as:

Cardiovascular fitness;

Muscle strength;

Mobility and flexibility;

Metabolic health;

Recovery ability; and

Lifestyle habits such as sleep, nutrition and stress.

In simple terms, biological age answers the question: “How well is your body performing for your age?”

For many years, health has been measured using basic tools such as body weight or body mass index (BMI).

While these can provide some useful information, they often fail to give a complete picture.

Two people can weigh the same and have the same BMI yet have vastly different levels of health.

One may have:

Strong muscles;

Good cardiovascular fitness; and

Stable blood sugar levels.

While the other may have:

Low muscle mass;

Poor endurance; and

Increased risk of lifestyle-related diseases.

This is where biological age offers a more meaningful perspective.

It shifts the focus away from appearance and towards functionality and long-term health.

You don’t need expensive testing to get a general sense of your biological age.

Several simple indicators can provide valuable insight into how your body is functioning.

Resting heart rate: A lower resting heart rate often indicates better cardiovascular fitness and efficiency.

Strength levels: Muscle strength — particularly grip strength — has been strongly linked to longevity and overall health.

Mobility and balance: Your ability to move freely and maintain balance becomes increasingly important as you age.

Recovery time: How quickly your body recovers after exercise or illness can reflect your overall resilience.

Energy levels: Consistent fatigue may indicate underlying issues with sleep, stress or metabolic health.

These markers collectively provide a clearer picture of your health than weight alone ever could.

One of the most important — yet often overlooked — factors influencing biological age is muscle mass.

From about the age of 30, the body naturally begins to lose muscle in a process known as sarcopenia. Without intervention, this decline can lead to:

Reduced strength;

Slower metabolism;

Increased risk of injury; and

Loss of independence later in life.

Strength training is one of the most effective ways to counteract this process.

It not only helps maintain muscle, but also:

Improves bone density;

Enhances joint stability;

Supports metabolic health; and

Boosts overall functional ability.

For many adults, particularly women, incorporating resistance training into their routine can significantly improve biological age markers.

While genetics do play a role in ageing, lifestyle choices have a powerful influence on how quickly or slowly the body declines.

Some of the most impactful habits include:

Regular movement: Consistent physical activity supports heart health, muscle function and metabolic processes.

Quality sleep: Sleep is essential for recovery, hormone regulation and cognitive function.

Balanced nutrition: A diet rich in whole foods provides the nutrients needed for cellular repair and energy.

Stress management: Chronic stress can accelerate ageing by affecting hormones, inflammation and immune function.

Social connection and mental wellbeing: Emotional health plays a significant role in overall longevity and quality of life.

These factors work together to influence how the body performs over time.

Perhaps the most powerful aspect of focusing on biological age is the shift in mindset it creates.

Instead of striving to be lighter or smaller, the goal becomes to be stronger, fitter and more capable.

This shift is particularly important in a culture that often places pressure on appearance rather than health.

When people begin to focus on what their bodies can do — rather than just how they look — they are more likely to adopt sustainable, long-term habits.

As technology advances, more tools are becoming available to measure and track biological age, from wearable fitness devices to advanced health assessments.

However, the core message remains simple and accessible.

Your daily habits matter more than your actual age.

Every workout, every nutritious meal, every good night’s sleep contributes to how your body functions — both now and in the future.

Ageing is inevitable, but how we age is, to a large extent, within our control.

And perhaps that is the most empowering idea of all — that it is never too late to improve your health, strengthen your body and influence the way you age.

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