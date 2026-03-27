GIG GUIDE | Buffalo City Metro

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Mdantsane-born Sosoboy Fosho is to perform at Buccaneers, KuGompo City, on Friday March 27.

GIG GUIDE

March 27 – April 4

Friday 27

Warren & Donovan perform live at O’Donoghue’s Gonubie as part of the venue’s 5th anniversary celebrations. The show starts at 8pm, with happy hour from 5pm to 7pm. Entry is R50, and meals will be served until 10pm. Book via WhatsApp or call 074-184-9784.

Sosoboy Izaa Fosho headlines “Friday Fest” at Buccaneers, KuGompo City, marking a homecoming on his 2026 Eastern Cape tour. The lineup includes Mailo, Phila Madlingozi, Amaza, Gaffi and Meijar. Entry is R150 before 10pm.

The SIXTY 60 endurance challenge takes place at Emerald Vale Brewery from March 27 to 29. Joel Smith will run 5km every hour for 60 hours (300km total) to raise funds for The King’s Children’s Home. Participants can join for a R100 donation. Contact 082-454-4851 or sixty60js@gmail.com for details.

Saturday 28

The Port Rex Lions Club hosts a Champagne Breakfast at 18 Muir Street, Southernwood, from 9am to 11am in aid of the Salem Baby Care Centre. Tickets cost R150. Contact ctaylor@xecape.co.za.

Python Park hosts an open day from 9am to 3pm, featuring its mashie golf course, snake park and family-friendly attractions. Entry to the Venom Pit is R75 for adults and R45 for children and pensioners. Contact 074-915-5003.

EmpowerBloom, a creative networking masterclass and sip-and-paint event, takes place at the Ann Bryant Art Gallery. The event includes brunch, art kits and a leadership talk. Book via 066-181-0480.

Dimbaza Comedy Night starts at 5pm at the Shack Theatre in Qonce, featuring Siya Seya and Liya Nqaba. Tickets are R150 via Webtickets.

The inaugural Orient Beach parkrun starts at 8am. The free 5km event is open to all. Register at parkrun.co.za.

The Mercedes-Benz Home Run Race starts at 6am, with a 15km race and 5km fun run. Entry is R210 and R70, respectively. Online entries have closed.

The Brave & Bright Art Party for children (ages 5–11) runs from 10am to 12pm at Pinecreek Restaurant. Tickets are R550 and include materials and meals. Book via Quicket.

Sunday 29

The Cintsa Country Club Easter Market runs from 10am to 3pm in Chintsa East. Expect more than 100 stalls, live music, food vendors and a children’s play area. Contact 082-657-4787 for details.

Wednesday April 1

The Vincent Park Family Market takes place on April 1 and 2 from 11am to 5pm. The Easter-themed event includes live shows, crafts, face painting and workshops. Entry is free.

Friday 3

Audio Affair returns to At The Circle in Gonubie from 4pm, featuring Beats By Hand, Dyltek, DJ Sega, Nitax and Kairuz. Tickets are R100 (early bird), R150 general, and R200 at the door.

Saturday 4

Hemingways Casino hosts its Easter Fun Day & Egg Hunt from 10am to 2.30pm at the OL’ Felix Garden. Activities include live entertainment, games and an Easter Bunny meet-and-greet. Tickets start at R100 per child. Contact 043-707-7777.